Technological Elevation To Drive The Scalp Cooling Caps Market

Scalp cooling caps or hypothermia cap is a therapeutic device which is used to cool the human scalp. It involves applying the specially designed caps onto the head. These caps are filled with a coolant agents such as ice or gel which is either frozen or continuously cooled by an auxiliary control unit before application. Chemotherapy drugs act by targeting all fast dividing cells in the body. Hair is the second fastest dividing cells in the body and that is why chemotherapy drugs causes hair loss (alopecia). Scalp cooling caps work by narrowing the blood vessels beneath the skin and reduces the blood flow to hair follicles during the chemotherapy. Due to this exposure of chemotherapy medicines to hair follicle cells reduces and prevents hair loss.

Chemotherapy is one of the most effective treatment for the cancer but its major side effect is hair loss. Scalp cooling caps can prevent the hair loss. Hair loss prevention is the major factor driving the growth of scalp cooling caps market especially in the women suffering from breast cancer. Increasing prevalence of cardiac arrhythmia will also drive the growth of scalp cooling caps market as they can also be used to achieve optimal neuroprotective benefit during cardiac arrhythmia. Concerns of doctors that during chemotherapy vasoconstriction caused by the use of scalp cooling caps may prevents the drugs from reaching the cancer cells present in the scalp can be a restraint for the growth of scalp cooling caps market.

Scalp Cooling Caps Market: Segmentation

The global scalp cooling caps market can be segmented on the basis of therapeutic application, end users and region.

On the basis of therapeutic application global scalp cooling caps market is segmented into:

Chemotherapy Induced Hair Loss

Neonatal Encephalopathy

Cardiac arrest

Others

On the basis of end users global scalp cooling caps market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Care Units

Home Healthcare

Scalp cooling caps market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period. Increasing incidence of cancer and cardiac arrhythmia, advances in scalp cooling caps technology are major factors for the growth of scalp cooling caps market. Chemotherapy induced hair loss segment is expected to be biggest and fastest growing segment in scalp cooling caps market as hair loss has been considered as an inevitable side effect of chemotherapy and hair loss is one of the most emotionally devastating aspect of cancer treatment.

Geographically, scalp cooling caps market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Europe market is expected to be biggest market for scalp cooling caps as according to World Cancer Research Fund, Europe has highest prevalence of breast cancer. North America market is expected to be fastest growing market due to increasing awareness among cancer patients regarding the scalp cooling and increasing prevalence of cardiac arrhythmia. Asia Pacific market is also expected to be one of the major market for scalp cooling caps due to increasing focus of key players on this market and accessibility to scalp cooling caps because of e-commerce.

Some of the key participants in global scalp cooling caps market are Paxman, Penguin Cold Caps, Chemotherapy Cold Caps, Inc., Dignitana, Inc., and Medline Industries, Inc. These companies are conducting more clinical trials to prove the effectiveness of scalp cooling caps and to get FDA approval to sell these caps in USA.

