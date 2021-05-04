Technological Advancements to Influence Pet Allergy Treatment Drugs Market Growth

Allergy to cats and dogs is extremely common and occurs in up to 25% of people with allergies. Cat allergies are twice as common as dog allergies. Cat allergens are produced in large amounts, particularly by male non-neutered cats. The allergens are partially under hormonal control. Cats produce a protein known as Fel d 1, which is allergenic to human beings when it is infected with bacteria or viruses. The infected protein is contained in a pet’s urine, saliva, and skin. The dead skin of pets known as dander is regularly sloughed off and replaced by new skin cells. The dander can flake off from a pet’s fur and become airborne. It can be carried on the clothing of people who have pets such as cats and dogs and then shed in public places. Therefore, pet allergens especially that of cats and dogs, are a component of house dust even in homes where cats and dogs have never lived.

Read Report Overview – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pet-allergy-treatment-drugs-market.html

A rise in the adoption of cats and dogs as pets in households is expected to drive the pet allergy treatment drugs market. According to data from Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Research 2018, allergies to dog and cats affected 10% to 20% of the global population with allergic rhinoconjunctivitis and allergic asthma. Moreover, the same research also stated that cat allergies are a growing public health concern as their rates are increasing across the globe.

The global pet allergy treatment drugs market can be segmented based on drug class, distribution channel, and region. Based on drug class, the global pet allergy treatment drugs market can be classified into antihistamines, decongestants, corticosteroid, and others. The antihistamines segment is projected to account for a significant share of the market in the near future. This is because antihistamines effectively bind to histamine molecules that are released during an allergy reaction. They reduce the effect of the histamine reaction, which is the main allergic reaction. In terms of distribution channel, the pet allergy treatment drugs market can be categorized into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The retail pharmacies segment dominates the market. The segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This is because a large number of patients prefer to buy products through retail channels due the availability of drugs that can be purchased over the counter without prescriptions.

Request Brochure –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=61644

In terms of region, the global pet allergy treatment drugs market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2017. The region is projected to account for a significant share of the global pet allergy treatment drugs market during the forecast period, owing to a high incidence of pet allergies. The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) 2017 report stated that an estimated 15% of the U.S. population is allergic to cats and dogs. High awareness about the effects of pets allergy on health and increase in the presence of cats and dogs in homes in European countries are resulting in a higher incidence of pets allergies. This is projected to boot the pet allergy treatment drugs market in Europe in the next few years.

Request COVID Analysis on Pet Allergy Treatment Drugs Market –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=61644

Major players operating in the global pet allergy treatment drugs market include Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allergon AB, Allergan, HAL Allergy Group, Allergy Therapeutics, Teva Pharmaceutical, Meda Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, and Sallergenes Greer.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

Request Customization on Pet Allergy Treatment Drugs Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=61644

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

The EIRS quadrant framework in the report sums up our wide spectrum of data-driven research and advisory for CXOs to help them make better decisions for their businesses and stay as leaders.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, uses proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/