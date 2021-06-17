Technological Advancements To Back The Intruder Alarms Market

Intruder Alarms Market: Introduction

Crime and insecurity constitute among major problems faced by end-use industries. Nowadays, security alarm systems are installed in properties to decrease the threat of unapproved entries. Intruder alarm systems are used to detect and monitor unauthorized entry into the premises of users. Intruder alarms notify the event using sound & visual alarms, as well as by sending telephone messages.

Intruder alarms are often linked to a signal-receiving centre and remotely monitored, where trained operators can assess the situation and respond accordingly. Intruder alarms are categorized as wired and wireless intruder alarms. Wired intruder alarms have an edge on reliability, whereas wireless intruder alarms provide a more streamlined installation. With advancements in technology and concerns regarding safety, there has been an increase in the adoption of intruder alarms in the past few years.

Some of the alarm sensor technologies that have evolved over the years include microwave sensors, which are motion detection devices that flood a designated area or zone with an electronic field. In addition, vibration sensors, photoelectric beam sensors, electrical field sensors, audio sensors and capacitance sensors are also some of the technologies used in intruder alarms.

Over the years, there has been an increase in the purchasing power of people, which is fuelling the consumer spending on safety and security electronic systems. All these factors are expected to foster the growth of the intruder alarms market.

Intruder Alarms Market: Dynamics

The growing demand for advanced technology-based security systems and significant developments in the home security field are expected to create a positive outlook for the intruder alarms market over the forecast period. Consumer preferences are spurring growth across various industries, and the growth of the home security market is expected to boost the demand for intruder alarms. Another factor boosting the adoption of intruder alarms in an increase in the number of door-to-door services, which is raising security concerns.

Artificial intelligence has also accelerated the proliferation of vision-based intruder alarms. Moreover, government initiatives that encourage the instalment of high-security systems in government buildings is also facilitating growth in the demand for intruder alarms.

According to the UK government, professionally installed intruder alarms have to be of a certain standard and the installing company has to be accredited & inspected to ensure compliance with those standards. This is likely to restrain the growth of the intruder alarms market.

Intruder Alarms Market: Segmentation

basis of product type

Wired System

Wireless System

basis of end use application

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Government

Intruder Alarms Market: Regional Outlook

The Europe intruder alarms market is expected to hold a significant market share worldwide. The installation of intruder alarms in European countries, including the UK, Germany, France and others, is high. The region also has a large manufacturing base. Moreover, as the electronic industry in Europe is in its maturity state, a majority of end-user sales and high replacement rate are also some of the key factors responsible for the growth of the intruder alarms market.

North America is also expected to deliver a positive growth outlook for the intruder alarms market. The growing electronic industry in the Asia Pacific region is one of the prominent reasons for the growth of the intruder alarms market. Urbanization and high disposable income are some of the significant factors responsible for the growth of the intruder alarms market.

Latin America is also expected to witness healthy growth in the intruder alarms market over the forecast period. Japan, being the hub for the electronic manufacturing industry, is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period. The demand for intruder alarms in the Middle East and Africa region is increasing owing to rapid industrialization and an increase in the consumer electronics industry.

Intruder Alarms Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global intruder alarms market identified across the value chain include:

Honeywell International Inc.

Schneider Electric

Robert Bosch Security and Safety System

United Technology Corporation

CAME

Global Security Devices Ltd.

SECOM

Intruder Alarms Services Ltd.

Stanley Security

Nidec Corporation

Risco Group

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

