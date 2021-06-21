Technological Advancements in Cybersecurity to Boost the World Market

Latest publication on Cybersecurity Market is added in HTF MI research reporsitory provides in-depth analysis, Competitive scenario, and future market trends and strategies. The regional analysis includes countries like USA, Germany, China, France, Japan, South Korea, UK, BeNeLux, Nordic Nations, Middle East & Africa and many other countries along with major players profiled such as Fortinet, FireEye, Trend Micro, IBM corporation, and Palo Alto. The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026.

Get free access to sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/3249681-middle-east-and-africa-cybersecurity-market-1

Summary

With increased internet penetration, cyberattacks are becoming more powerful, allowing hackers greater access to new technology. One such example is the production a malware called ‘Flame’. The Middle East and Africa cybersecurity market is anticipated to grow at an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7 % and will be worth of USD 13.78 Bn by 2023. Geographically, the Middle East and Africa generated 5.8% of the revenue in 2016. Also, this region witnessed a number of partnership agreements between key players during the period of 2014 to 2017, hence driving the cybersecurity market.

Key growth factors:

-The Middle East is moving towards the adoption of digital technologies, increased internet penetration, use of IoT and cloud and these are the factors contributing to the growth of the cybersecurity market

-The government bodies in this region are also in the process of adopting cybersecurity. The UAE government had set up E-security centers to allow exchange of information among UAE countries

Threats and key players:

-The lack of technical expertise, especially in the Middle East region has restrained the market from growing

-The region is trying to implement cybersecurity strategies across the domain, but effective monitoring has been elusive

Companies Covered:

Fortinet

FireEye

Trend Micro

IBM corporation

Palo Alto

Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/3249681-middle-east-and-africa-cybersecurity-market-1

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Socio-economic indicators

Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure

Chapter 4: Market overview

4.1. Cybersecurity market overview

4.2. Cybersecurity market size and growth forecast

….Continued

Buy and Africa Cybersecurity research report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=3249681

Thanks for showing interest in and Africa Cybersecurity Industry Research Publication; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, LATAM, United States, GCC, Southeast Asia, Europe, APAC, United Kingdom, India or China etc

Browse Executive Summary and Complete Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/3249681-middle-east-and-africa-cybersecurity-market-1

About Author:

HTF Market Intelligence consulting is uniquely positioned empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services with extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist in decision making.



Contact US:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

sales@htfmarketreport.com



Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter