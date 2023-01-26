Technoblade’s father shares last message from late YouTuber, streaming community left in tears

The daddy of the late Minecraft YouTuber Alexander “Technoblade” just lately took to the latter’s official Reddit web page to share a poignant remaining message from the YouTuber. For these unaware, Alexander tragically handed away in June final yr after succumbing to sarcoma, a uncommon sort of most cancers within the tissues of bones or muscle tissues.

A number of months after showing in a video on Technoblade’s channel to relay the unlucky message to his followers, Scott, Alexander’s father, shared a particular message for the Minecraft neighborhood. He revealed that the then-23-year-old left an image of Wilbur Soot and Phillip Watson, fellow Minecrafters, his 10 million subscriber YouTube plaque, and a hyperlink to the music Enterlude and Exitlude by American rock band The Killers.

Minecraft neighborhood reacts as Technoblade’s father reveals the YouTuber’s remaining message

Technoblade’s father, Scott, took to the previous’s YouTube channel to put up the newest video with the Alexander’s voice on it. To date, it has garnered over 90 million views, making it the channel’s most-watched video but.

Curiously, Scott revealed that the video wasn’t every part that was left behind by the late YouTuber. Within the official subreddit r/Technoblade, which is now devoted to the remembrance of the YouTuber, Scott posted:

“Hey everybody, when Alex left me his directions for making “so lengthy nerds,” he additionally included a couple of issues just like the photographs with Wilbur and Phil, and the ten million plaque.”

In conclusion, he offered the hyperlink to the beforehand talked about music and said:

“There was additionally a hyperlink to a music. I did not know what to do with the hyperlink to the music so I simply left that out. (Like, I could not embrace the music within the video, you recognize, due to copyright points.) Anyway, right here is the hyperlink. Possibly we are able to consider it because the outro music for ‘so lengthy nerds.’ When you click on the hyperlink you gonna cry, simply sayin’. I did.”

For readers, the music has been embedded beneath:

Reacting to this put up, one consumer responded by typing within the lyrics for everybody to learn:

Quite a few followers and supporters poured in with heartfelt feedback:

Curiously, the music Enterlude and Exitlude was beforehand related to one other streamer. Twitch powerhouse Felix “xQc” used this observe in his outro at one time limit. Declaring this truth, one consumer wrote:

Varied Twitter customers additionally shared their ideas on the YouTuber’s remaining message, with some healthful reactions listed beneath:

Wilbur Soot, who was talked about within the put up, wrote:

@technodadreddit @clemeverettLVJY Techno by no means advised me about this however I all the time used to go on concerning the killers to him and telling him to hearken to it. This hit me actually onerous @technodadreddit @clemeverettLVJY Techno by no means advised me about this however I all the time used to go on concerning the killers to him and telling him to hearken to it. This hit me actually onerous ❤️

Listed here are another related reactions:

@technodadreddit Listening to this music has made the truth of technoblade being lifeless hit me, this final whereas i dont suppose ive genuinely believed it. Its onerous to consider somebody that you just watched for thus lengthy handed away. I actually miss him, his content material and neighborhood made 2019 the very best yr ive had @technodadreddit Listening to this music has made the truth of technoblade being lifeless hit me, this final whereas i dont suppose ive genuinely believed it. Its onerous to consider somebody that you just watched for thus lengthy handed away. I actually miss him, his content material and neighborhood made 2019 the very best yr ive had

Technoblade’s father posts the final textual content exchanges

If sharing the YouTuber’s final needs was not emotional sufficient, Scott even shared the ultimate textual content messages between himself and his late son. Here is what they talked about:

His father additionally added:

For the reason that YouTuber’s tragic demise, Scott has organized a fundraising livestream with Technoblade’s pal and fellow Minecrafter Dream. To learn extra about this story, click on right here.



