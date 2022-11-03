Technoblade’s father breaks internet by tweeting from his official Twitter account

Affectionately dubbed Technodad, deceased Minecraft legend Alex “Technoblade”‘s father made fairly a splash on the web with a Twitter publish from his son’s account. As a beloved member of the gaming group, the endearing message has garnered over half 1,000,000 likes over the course of a single day.

Alex’s premature demise in June plunged the Minecraft group into mourning because the much-loved YouTuber and streamer sadly succumbed to Sarcoma after battling it for a lot of final 12 months. 4 or so months after the tragic information, his father has taken it upon himself to maintain his legacy alive, posting numerous charming little posts on Reddit and Twitter.

Whats up? <faucets mic> Is that this factor on? Technodad right here. It was prompt I log in to his Twitter account. Taking the op to say “hellooooo” to technotwt. I like you guys, in all probability. Uh, am I additionally alleged to say “hashtag” or one thing? Whats up? <faucets mic> Is that this factor on? Technodad right here. It was prompt I log in to his Twitter account. Taking the op to say “hellooooo” to technotwt. I like you guys, in all probability. Uh, am I additionally alleged to say “hashtag” or one thing?

“This can be a big Hashtag second”: TommyInnit, Quackity, Sapnap, and others hail Technoblade’s father as greatest dad ever

Roughly per week after he took to changing into an lively member of the Technoblade subreddit, Technodad has been profitable hearts on Twitter too by taking his trademark dad-humor to the platform. And the reactions have been nothing wanting wonderful.

Technodad has arguably turn out to be the central determine locally since his son’s demise as he was the one to announce the information via a brief video again in June. The video titled so lengthy nerds presently has over 85 million views. His hour-long reside stream with Dream just a few days in the past re-ignited discussions concerning the late Minecraft participant on the official subreddit.

Preserving in step with the Techno naming conventions, Technoblade’s father dubbed the Twitter group “technotwt” and made a joke about utilizing hashtags that have been enthusiastically taken up by fellow Minecraft streamers. Widespread British content material creator TommyInnit even referred to as the tweet a “big Hastag second”:

He was joined by many different streamers and pals who admired and praised what Technodad had been doing for the group. Dream SMP gamers and Technoblade’s pals equivalent to Sapnap, Quackity, Philza, and Karl Jacobs have been all praises for the daddy.

@Technothepig Hello Technodad 🥹💕Superb spectacular tweet 👍🏼

The tweet was naturally shared quite a few instances, accruing fairly just a few fan reactions that ranged from utter pleasure to healthful tears as folks remembered the late Minecrafter. Many have been very shocked to search out Technoblade’s Twitter lively once more and described how their “mini coronary heart assaults” gave approach to emotional bliss:

@Technothepig I’m not gonna lie this gave me a mini coronary heart assault :’) however hey Technodad! Can’t wait to fulfill you king! @Technothepig I’m not gonna lie this gave me a mini coronary heart assault :’) however hey Technodad! Can’t wait to fulfill you king!

Healthful Reddit publish that began all of it

After the live-stream with Dream, Technodad began to take an lively position within the on-line group and began posting on to the subreddit. In a publish from 12 days in the past titled Why MrTechnodad is only some days previous, he defined why he determined to start out posting on his son’s subreddit.

“I have been looking this sub for years however by no means felt proper posting. Technoblade was my boy’s factor, not mine. However after Tuesday’s stream, I got here right here and there was a TON of exercise and questions I knew the solutions to, and grief which I shared in, and so many, many issues, and I knew I lastly needed to create Technodad and de-lurk.”

Suffice it to say that followers of the late streamer have welcomed Technodad with open arms. As anticipated, by commonly posting on the subreddit and now doing a standing replace on Twitter, he has actually saved his son’s legacy going.

