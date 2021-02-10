Technical Textile Market Size Estimation, Industry Demand, Growth Trend, Chain Structure, Supply and Demand Forecast (2020-2025)

According to Market Study Report, Technical Textile Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Technical Textile Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The Technical Textile Market is estimated at USD 164.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 222.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Technical Textile Market:

Asahi Kasei (Japan)

Kimberly Clarke (US)

Berry Global Group (US)

DuPont (US)

Mitsui Chemicals (Japan)

Freudenberg & Co. (Germany)

Low & Bonar (UK), Huntsman (US)

Toyobo Co. (Japan)

Milliken & Company (US)

SRF Limited (India)

Koninklijke Ten Cate (Netherlands)

International Textile Group (US)

The synthetic polymer segment is estimated to lead the technical textile market in 2019; this segment is projected to retain its leading position through 2025. This growth can be attributed to the superior quality it offer. Whereas, natural fibers is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forcast period owing to its easy availability and low cost of material.

Based on application, the technical textile market has been segmented into mobiletch, meditech, hometech, buildtech, agrotech, packtech, protech, indutech, oekotech, geotech, clothtech, and sportech. The mobiltech segment is estimated to lead the technical textile market in 2019. Whereas, the meditech segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape of Technical Textile Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking

3 Share Of Key Players In The Technical Textile Market

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

4.1 Star

4.2 Emerging Leaders

4.3 Pervasive

4.4 Emerging Companies

4.1 Strength Of Product Portfolio

4.2 Business Strategy Excellence

Research Coverage:

The market study covers the technical textile market across various segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on material, technology, application, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position in the technical textile market.

