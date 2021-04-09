Technical Foam Market to Reach $50.7 billion by 2027, Registering a CAGR of 6.2%

Big Market Research provides ‘Global Technical Foam, 2020 Market Report’, which is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Technical Foam Market.

The global Technical Foam Market size was $31.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $50.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.Technical foams include foams that are developed for industrial applications such as thermal and noise insulation, laminating, packaging, and sealing. It is made from various polymers and elastomeric blends that mainly include polyurethane, polyethylene, polystyrene, and expanded foam.

The report provides brief summary and detailed insights of the market by collecting data from the industry experts and several prevalent in the market. Besides this, the report offers a detailed analysis of geographical areas and describes the competitive scenario to assist investor, prominent players, and new entrants to obtain a major share of the global Technical Foam Market.

Our analysis involves the study of the market taking into consideration the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Please get in touch with us to get your hands on an exhaustive coverage of the impact of the current situation on the market.

Request a sample of this premium research: https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4209119?utm_source=MCC&utm_medium=Rajashrik

Key players in the Technical Foam Covers : Armacell, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Huntsman Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Recticel, Rogers Corporation, SABIC, Sealed Air Corporation, Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Woodbridge Group, and Zotefoams Plc.

Technical Foam Market is segmented as below:

By Product Form

• Flexible

• Rigid

• Spray

By Material

• Elastomeric

• Polyurethane

• Polyethylene

• Others

By End-use Industry

• Automotive & Transportation

• Electrical and Electronics

• Building & Construction

• Medical

• Sporting equipment

• Packaging

• Others

Geographic segmentation:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Request a discount on standard prices of this premium research: https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-for-discount/4209119?utm_source=MCC&utm_medium=Rajashrik

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE GLOBAL TECHNICAL FOAM MARKET

• The global technical foam market has been severely impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe.

• The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the electronics industry and the entire supply chain, creating shortage of raw material supply. China is a key country for the electronics industry, owing to the presence of almost all the major electronic OEMs and contract manufacturers. The abrupt shutdown of operations due to lockdown hampered the entire electronics ecosystem. Although the situation on the supply side has improved considerably since July, the demand side has shrunk in terms of sales of consumer electronics such as refrigerators and air conditioners.

• The decline in per capita income lead to lower demand for various electronics products and sports, and recreational equipment; thus, negatively impacting the market growth.

• Furthermore, due to extended lockdown, large number of construction projects are on hold or delayed for 6 months. Such changes negatively impacted the sales of foams for various insulation applications.

• Moreover, the upstream and downstream channel have been affected due to restrictions on movement, which lead to increasing the amount of inventories.

The report clearly shows that the Technical Foam industry has achieved remarkable progress since 2027 with numerous significant developments boosting the growth of the market. This report is prepared based on a detailed assessment of the industry by experts. To conclude, stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other experts in search of factual data on supply, demand, and future predictions would find the report valuable.

You may also like our other trending report:

Veterinary CRO Market –

Read More: https://www.mccourier.com/veterinary-cro-market-analyzed-in-a-new-research-study/

About Us:

Big Market Research has a range of research reports from various domains across the world. Our database of reports of various market categories and sub-categories would help to find the exact report you may be looking for.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive, #205, Portland,

OR 97220 United States

Direct: +1-971-202-1575

Toll Free: +1-800-910-6452

E-mail: help@bigmarketresearch.com