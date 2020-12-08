Technical Enzymes Market is predicted to witness growth of over 4% by 2026 Top Key Players – BASF, DuPont, Associated British Foods and more.

The Global Technical Enzymes Market size is projected to grow from US$ 1.1 Billion in 2019 to US$ 1.5 Billion by 2026, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% during the forecast period, in terms of value. This report spread across 132 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 113 Tables and 39 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Technical Enzymes Market:

BASF (Germany)

DuPont (US)

Associated British Foods (UK)

Novozymes (Denmark)

DSM (Netherlands)

Dyadic International (US)

Advanced Enzymes Technologies (India)

Maps Enzymes (India)

Epygen Labs (India)

Megazyme (Ireland)

Aumgene Biosciences (India)

Enzymatic Deinking Technologies (US)

Tex Biosciences (India)

Denykem (UK)

MetGen (Finland)

Creative Enzymes (US)

Sunson Industry Group (China)

Transbiodiesel (Israel)

Enzyme Supplies (UK)

Enzyme Solutions (US)

“The biofuel industry dominated the technical enzymes market throughout the forecasted period.”

The biofuel industry has witnessed increased usage of technical enzymes. Consumer inclination toward an alternative to gasoline for the reduction in harmful auto & industrial emissions has augmented the usage of biofuels in many developed countries. Enzymes have been used for the conversion of biomass into biofuels, as they overcome many drawbacks associated with the use of traditional chemicals as catalysts for biofuel generation.

“Lipases are projected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period.”

Lipases are enzymes that catalyze the hydrolysis of lipids and are one of the important groups of biocatalysts with biotechnological applications. Lipases have been isolated from many species of plants, animals, bacteria, and fungi. The ones extracted from microorganisms are used in various industries such as textile & leather, biofuel, pulp & paper, and wastewater treatment.

“The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.”

The Asia Pacific region projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2026. The increasing demand for technical enzymes in starch and textile & leather industries is projected to create lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers in the market in the Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape of Technical Enzymes Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

2.3 Innovators

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Start-Up Microquadrant

3.1 Progressive Companies

3.2 Starting Blocks

3.3 Responsive Companies

3.4 Dynamic Companies

4 Market Share Analysis

5 Competitive Scenario

5.1 Expansions

5.2 Agreements, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

5.3 New Product Launches

5.4 Acquisitions

