Technical Ceramics Market (Global Countries Data) 2019 dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), plans, Competitive Outlook and Market Size & Growth by Forecast to 2026

As per the report, the global technical ceramics industry was estimated at $8.03 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to register $13.09 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.2% during the period 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints, & opportunities:

Rise in demand from several end-use industries and emergence of technical ceramics as a substitute to metal drive the growth of the global technical ceramics market. On the other hand, high energy costs for manufacturing technical ceramics impede the growth to some extent. However, development in electronics & semiconductor manufacturing in APAC and rapid growth of ceramics in healthcare industry are expected to usher in a number of opportunities in the industry.

Download Sample Report with Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6269

The oxide segment garnered the lion’s share in 2018-

Based on material, the oxide segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the global technical ceramics market revenue in 2018, and is projected to rule the roost during 2019–2026. This is attributed to the high demand for alumina in electronics and electrical, automotive, energy and utility, and other industries. The non-oxide segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Being an excellent abrasive material, these ceramics are increasingly used in grinding wheels application, which has boosted the segment growth.

The monolithic ceramics segment to lead the trail by 2026-

Based on product, the monolithic ceramics segment held the major share in 2018, generating more than two-thirds of the global technical ceramics market. The demand for monolithic ceramics was on the rise on account of drastic changes in the sales of consumer electronics such as laptops, smartphones, television, cameras etc. which has driven the growth of the segment. At the same time, the ceramic matrix composites segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.8% throughout the study period. This is due to ceramic matrix composites (CMC) are advanced ceramic that exhibits a combination of properties such as relatively higher strength at elevated temperature, good corrosion and erosion behaviors, higher stiffness and toughness, high corrosion resistant power, and others.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to dominate-

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific contributed to more than one-fourth of the global technical ceramics market share in 2018, and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2026. Asia-Pacific has the presence of several established industries such as automotive, electronics and electricals, and energy & power, which collectively increases demand for technical ceramics in the province. Simultaneously, North America would register the fastest CAGR of 6.7% till 2026. Rise in adoption of technical ceramics in medical, and military & defense industries in the region has fueled the market growth.

Frontrunners in the industry-

Albemarle Corporation

Saint-Gobain S.A.

KYOCERA Corporation

KCC CORPORATION

Rauschert GmbH

McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies

Morgan Advanced Materials plc and 3M

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.

CoorsTek Inc.

Leading market players

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

PPG Industries Inc.

DuPont

Solvay

SABIC

Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Röchling

Hexcel Corporation

SGL Carbon

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6269

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter