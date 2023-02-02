Teaser, name reveal date, size, how to vote, and more

Krafton has launched a teaser for its upcoming desert map in PUBG New State, with its title being unveiled on February 18. The most recent addition appears much like Miramar from PUBG Cellular and would be the third battle-royale map within the recreation.

The writer launched a 17-second teaser of the upcoming map, stating:

“keep calm, it is coming.”

It can characteristic desert plains, distinctive terrain, and rural areas, providing a unique expertise for the followers.

PUBG New State: Guess the brand new title occasion and map dimension

Whereas teasing the brand new map, Krafton introduced a ballot, permitting followers to guess the map’s title. Starting on February 2, the ballot will proceed till the map arrives on February 18. Krafton will even giveaway in-game presents if 30% of the followers vote for the proper possibility.

The best way to vote for Guess the Title of New Map ballot

After clicking on the hyperlink, a Doc file will open

Choose no matter you wish to guess (Casca, Calido, and Lagna)

Press submit

The sport teased three names: Casca, Calido, and Lagna, one among which shall be used because the official designation for the desert battleground. Followers are excited by this announcement and are ready to play the map as quickly because it goes stay.

PUBG New State at the moment has two maps, specifically Troi and Erangel. The previous was an all-new futuristic addition, whereas the latter was a post-apocalyptic model of Erangel. Each the maps are 8×8 in dimensions, whereas the most recent one shall be 4×4 KM, which is strictly half the scale of those two, in addition to PUBG Cellular’s Miramar.

With the brand new map eagerly anticipated, it might be intriguing to see the neighborhood’s reception upon launch. The builders have additionally launched an replace for the sport, together with a number of stability modifications and new options in all recreation modes.

With the inclusion of the desert map, the variety in PUBG New State esports will even enhance, permitting gamers to compete towards the easiest.

Though the esports scene for the title has not formally began, a number of regional third-party occasions are happening worldwide. Tournaments in India have elevated because the blockage of Krafton’s battle royale title, BGMI.

Just lately, ESL and Nodwin Gaming organized a ₹1 crore LAN occasion titled PUBG New State Professional Sequence, which acquired an amazing response from followers. Group XO, who took the crown, was awarded a money prize of ₹21 lakhs ($25K).

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul



