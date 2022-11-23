Tears of Themis November limited-time event to rerun previous Luke cards and more items

Tears of Themis shall be launching a brand new limited-time occasion referred to as Redolent Nonage on November 28, 2022, which is able to function a rerun of the favored Luke playing cards. Anyone who didn’t get Luke Pearce previously ought to reap the benefits of this occasion, particularly since it’s unknown when their subsequent alternative to get his playing cards shall be.

This beloved character was born on December 5, so this upcoming occasion will focus closely on some birthday duties that may give Tears of Themis gamers some much-desired Luke-themed objects.

Followers of this recreation could want to take a look at the official trailer, which shall be posted down under for his or her comfort.

Tears of Themis could have an occasion in November that includes a rerun of Luke playing cards

The trailer would not reveal an excessive amount of necessary info by itself. All of the official teaser does is function a quick transport scene between the MC and Luke earlier than it will get to the latter character kicking any person within the head.

Nevertheless, there are particulars in regards to the forthcoming occasion launched elsewhere for gamers to learn about. For instance, HoYoverse’s official web site reveals loads of info that die-hard Tears of Themis followers shall be happy to see.

Redolent Nonage occasion particulars

A promotional picture for this occasion (Picture through HoYoverse)

The official HoYoverse article on this matter reveals the next particulars about Redolent Nonage:

Occasion begin date: 11:00 (UTC+9) on November 28, 2022

11:00 (UTC+9) on November 28, 2022 Occasion finish date: 4:00 (UTC+9) on December 8, 2022

4:00 (UTC+9) on December 8, 2022 You’ll get one Hint of Tears per draw in the course of the Redolent Nonage occasion

Elevated draw charge for Luke’s Birthday SSR “Darkish Swirl”

You might be assured to get the Darkish Swirl card inside 90 pulls

It even features a heartfelt message that some followers would possibly like:

“Affection grows between childhood sweethearts as they half and reunite. Time slips away like water, however reminiscences of bygone days nonetheless glimmer brightly. Protect these moments of happiness, discovered within the little issues in life. Phrases will not be sufficient to convey these emotions of heat affection, you watch the seasons go with him by your facet— Completely satisfied Birthday, Mr. Luke Pearce.”

Different Luke-related objects embody:

Form of You

Good Accomplice

Alluring Gaze

Ready

Redolent outfit

Luke’s Bed room background

Redolent Nonage occasion commemorative badge

A textual content message and cellphone name for Luke’s birthday

Luke All Yr-Spherical

Heat Embrace

Quieting Ready

No Doubts

Any attracts as much as the ninetieth pull in Redolent Nonage shall be carried over to the subsequent birthday occasion.

SSR Teaser ✦ Dark Swirl ✦ “We understand each other through and through, including the deepest secrets within us…

Is there really a need for us to introduce ourselves again?” ✦ RT and follow us for a chance to win:

①50 USD Gift Card

②Tears of Themis ×10 #TearsOfThemis SSR Teaser ✦ Dark Swirl ✦”We understand each other through and through, including the deepest secrets within us…Is there really a need for us to introduce ourselves again?”✦ RT and follow us for a chance to win:①50 USD Gift Card②Tears of Themis ×10#TearsOfThemis https://t.co/R44Cc6K3zp

On a associated notice, players have the chance to win a $50 Present Card and 10 Tears of Themis by retweeting and following the official English Twitter account for this recreation.

That is it for what’s at the moment identified about this upcoming Tears of Themis occasion.

Ballot : Is Luke your favourite Tears of Themis character? 0 votes

Edited by Alan Sahbegovic

























