Teams, venue, prize pool distribution, and more

After numerous intense matches, solely 4 groups stay within the Skyesports Pokemon UNITE India Open, which can now conclude on December 24 in a LAN occasion on the Bombay Exhibition Middle at NESCO in Goregaon, Mumbai, for the trophy and an enormous prize pool. The occasion started on November 21, with a number of registered groups combating of their zonal qualifiers.

The match has now reached its last phases, and one of many remaining 4 squads will elevate the coveted trophy. The occasion incorporates a complete prize pool of ₹22,50,000, making it the most important third-party Pokemon UNITE occasion within the nation to this point. These prime 4 groups have additionally booked their seats within the 2023 Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League: India.

The Playoffs of the competitors began on December 11, with eight groups from the Group Stage. Gods Reign and Revenant remained unbeaten on this part and can now face one another within the Higher Bracket Finals within the upcoming LAN. Group S8ul and Marcos Gaming fell to the Decrease Bracket and can face off within the Semifinals. The opposite 4 groups within the Playoffs have been eradicated from the competitors.

Pokemon UNITE India Open: High 4 groups that can compete at LAN

Gods Reign Revenant S8UL Marcos Gaming

Pokemon UNITE India Open Playoff outcomes to date (Picture through Liquipedia)

The encounter between S8UL and Marcos Gaming shall be a do-or-die contest for each, because the crew that loses the battle shall be eradicated. The successful crew will face the dropping crew within the Gods Reign vs Revenant match.

Prize pool distribution

Half of the full prize pool shall be awarded to the champion of the Pokemon UNITE occasion, and round 1 / 4 of the quantity will go to the runner-up. The groups who have been eradicated beforehand within the Playoffs have obtained a minimal prize cash of ₹25,000.

Prize Pool distribution of UNITE India Open (Picture through Skyesports)

Champions – ₹11,25,000 Runner Up – ₹5,25,000 Third Place – ₹1,50,0000 Fourth Place – ₹3,00,000 True Rippers – ₹50,000 Enigma Gaming – ₹50,000 FS Esports – ₹50,000 Chemin Esports – ₹50,000

The place to observe

You may watch the upcoming battles in-person on the LAN or on-line on the Skyesports YouTube channel.

Aside from the UNITE occasion, the Grand Finals of the Skyesports Championship 4.0 CS:GO and Dota 2 will even be performed on the identical LAN venue.

Edited by Siddharth Satish



