Teams, schedule, how to watch, and more

Day 1 of the COD Cellular World Championship 2022 Stage 5 begins as we speak, December 15, with 16 groups preventing on the LAN occasion in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA. This Stage will see 4 Teams of 4 groups every and a double-elimination format.

The highest two squads from every Group will earn their tickets to the Playoffs, which additionally signifies that eight groups can be eradicated. This Stage’s first match will begin at 9 am ET or 7:30 pm IST, and the COD Cellular esports’ YouTube channel will broadcast the complete occasion. There may also be a number of rewards for viewers, together with CODM Factors, Weapons Pores and skin, Feline Funks, and extra. This text will supply the Day 1 schedule, the names of the individuals, and extra.

COD Cellular World Championship Stage 5 squads

These 16 individuals from seven areas received to Stage 5 after displaying emphatic performances of their regional competitions. Followers of every staff can have excessive hopes for his or her facet, anticipating them to win the coveted title.

GodLike Esports (India) Crew Vitality (India) Inco Gaming (Brazil) Skade (Brazil) Affect Chemin (Brazil) Scarz (Japan) Nova Esports (Europe) STMN Esports (Previously Animus) (Europe) STRUT Esports (Previously Limitless Esports) (Europe) Tribe Gaming (North America) Luminosity (previously UN Dream) (North America) NYSL Mayhem (North America) ALMGHTY (Garena Finals) Omega Esports (Garena Finals) Wolves (China) Quig Jiu Membership (China

Day 1 schedule

Right here is the schedule for the opening day, which options all of the matches of the Group Stage and the Higher Bracket Quarterfinals.

9:00 am – 3:30 pm ET: Group Stage

3:30 pm – 4:30 pm ET: Champs Bracket Quarterfinals

COD Cellular WC Stage 5 Teams (Picture by way of Activation)

A number of skilled squads have taken their seats within the COD Cellular competitors, which makes the competitors extra fascinating for viewers and harder for the individuals. That is the primary main LAN match related to the title, and each participant can be taking part in below one roof from the identical machine.

Tribe Gaming, who clinched the 2021 COD Cellular World Champions Stage 5 West, and ALMGHTY, who just lately gained the Fall Season Invitational, would be the prime groups to comply with within the occasion. Chinese language squads Quing Jiu, and Wolves will look to carry out admirably on the worldwide stage.

Indian followers hope to see their nation’s representatives do effectively on this stage. GodLike Esports and Vitality had a wonderful showcasing of their regional tournaments and are anticipated to placed on a present worthy of reward.

The championship match has a hefty prize pool of $1.7 million, of which $700K can be awarded to the crown champion. The minimal quantity awarded to groups eradicated within the group stage is $15K.

