Teams, schedule, format, and more

The Group Stage of the 2022 PMGC League begins on November 10, with groups enjoying from Malaysia Studios, Kuala Lumpur. This will likely be an important stage for all of the competing squads, as there will likely be three Grand Last slots for every of the three teams: Pink, Inexperienced, and Yellow.

From November 10 to 13, 16 groups belonging to the primary group will combat in 24 matches. It is also price mentioning that Inexperienced and Yellow even have 16 squads every.

Thought of the hardest group, Inexperienced’s squads will play from November 17 to twenty. Famend sides just like the two-time world champions Nova, the PMWI winner Vampire, HVVP (previously NAVI), Stalwart, and many others., will likely be concerned. The 4 days will function nail-biting battles between 16 groups for 3 Nice Finals slots. The underside 5 squads will likely be eradicated, and the remaining members — excluding the highest three performers — will make their method to the Survival Stage.

PMGC Group Inexperienced groups

Bacon Time (Thailand) Vampire Esports (Thailand) Evos Reborn (Indonesia) Yoodo Alliance (Malaysia) INCO Gaming (Brazil) A7 Esports (Brazil) Knights (U.S.A) POWR Esport (Saudi Arabia) One Million Esports (Morocco) GodLike Stalwart (Mongolia) Skylightz Gaming (Nepal) Fireplace Flux Esports (Turkey) HHVP (Ex NAVI) (Russia) Damwon Gaming (South Korea) Nova Esports (China) Donuts USG (Japan)

The group contains Nova Esports from China, a squad that has retained the world champions crown and is called one of the best PUBG Cellular group on the earth. After two consecutive PMGC wins, the facet will begin their marketing campaign with the hope of profitable the title once more.

Their star member and the 2021 PMGC Finals MVP, Order, has additionally been nominated for the Esports Cellular Participant of the 12 months 2022 award. Followers are additionally enthusiastic about seeing the beloved star Paraboy, who gained the identical award final 12 months, within the upcoming Group Inexperienced contest.

The 2021 International Championship runner-up, Natus Vincere, launched their celebrity squad just a few weeks in the past. Nonetheless, the squad competed within the Americas Championship Fall underneath the title HVVP and emerged victorious.

Thai group Vampire Esports, who displayed their dominance within the PMWI 2022, may also hope to maintain their momentum going within the occasion. Mongolian facet Godlike Stalwart has additionally carried out effectively to this point this 12 months and will likely be one of many squads to observe at PMGC.

South Korean powerhouse Damwon KIA have been in fabulous kind since their entry into PUBG Cellular Esports final 12 months. They gained the 2021 PMGC League East and in addition had a mesmerizing exhibiting within the PMWI. The squad has displayed one-sided dominance in Korean occasions.

Alpha 7 from Brazil and Knights from North America are often known as among the most aggressive PUBG Cellular squads on the earth. They may also give robust competitors to the remainder of the groups within the group.

