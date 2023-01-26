Teams, schedule, Day 1 overview, and more

After an action-packed Day 1 on January 26, the highest 24 groups within the PUBG New State Challenger Finale are gearing up for the stage’s second and ultimate day. Some standard groups did not carry out properly within the first 4 matches they performed on the opening day.

That mentioned, Day 2 shall be fairly necessary for all of the squads. It’s because, after the completion of all their matches right now, January 27, the highest 16 squads will seal their positions within the Grand Finale, whereas the remainder of the groups shall be out of the match.

PUBG New State Challenger Finale Day 2 map order, groups, and extra

The second day will see six encounters beginning at 5 pm IST and can have the identical map rotation as yesterday.

Match 1: Erangel – Group A vs. B

Match 2: Troi – Group A vs. B

Match 3: Erangel – Group A vs. C

Match 4: Troi – Group A vs. C

Match 5: Erangel – Group B vs. C

Match 6: Troi – Group B vs. C

Groups

Listed below are all of the groups who’ll be seen enjoying on Day 2:

Group A

Group ESN GodLike Esports Reckoning Esports Deadrow Esports Udog India FS Esports Hyderabad Hydas Large Brothers

Group B

True Rippers Esports Chemin Esports Kingman Revenant International Esports Group Tamilas Group XO S8UL

Group C

Group Insane The World of Battle Skylightz Gaming Group Zero Gravity Wished Gaming Nexgen Gods Reign Group XSpark

PUBG New State Challenger Finale Day 1 highlights

Day 1 of the Challenger Finale noticed standard crew S8UL Esports declare the pole place in a dominating vogue. They grabbed three Rooster Dinners and picked up 70 factors and 38 eliminations from their 4 matches.

GodLike additionally had a mesmerizing outing on the primary day, securing 45 factors with 33 frags. Though the crew could not get a Rooster Dinner, their constant performances in all their video games assured them the second spot. Reflexer from GodLike performed rather well and was the highest performer in his squad.

Group XO, too, confirmed their class and expertise. They held the third spot on the finish of Day 1. Though they could not accumulate many placement factors, the 24 kills they acquired helped them climb the leaderboard. Total, they collected 30 factors in 4 video games.

The highest squads shall be aiming to carry on to their seats after the tip of all their matches within the PUBG New State Challenger right now. The squads positioned seventeenth to twenty fourth must enhance their gameplay in the event that they wish to qualify for the Grand Finale.

Among the many standard groups, Group XSpark, UDOG India, and Revenant Esports faltered on Day 1 and must up their recreation and enter the competitors on Day 2 with a recent mindset.

Different squads, together with Gods Reign — who’ve carried out fairly properly lately — are barely hanging on to the qualification spots. Additionally they have to make massive feats right now to maintain their hopes of reaching the PUBG New State Grand Finale alive.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



