Teams, prize pool, where to watch, and more

In September, JPET (Jagran Play Esports Match) for COD Cellular gamers, that includes invitational and open qualifiers, was introduced by Jagran Play. The invitational occasion befell between 1 October 2022 and 9 October 2022, with 4 groups out of 16 qualifying for the Grand Finals whereas the 4 slots have been nonetheless empty.

The JPET invitational was adopted by the open qualifiers, which started on 11 October 2022. The open qualifiers featured new groups who registered for the match to seize not less than one slot within the JPET Grand Finals. As anticipated, the open qualifiers concluded on 16 October, with 4 groups getting their tickets to the Grand Finals.

The Grand Finals have already commenced, and eight squads are battling it out for the ₹10,00,000 prize, which will probably be awarded on 21 October 2022. Within the following part, readers can study extra about Jagran Play COD Cellular Grand Finals.

JPET COD Cellular: The fourth and ultimate day of the Grand Finals will happen on 21 October

Jagran Play Esports Match – COD Cellular is in its ultimate stage (Picture by way of Jagran Play)

The organizers scheduled the JPET COD Cellular Grand Finals between 18 and 21 October. The match is lastly coming to an finish, and the next eight squads are combating it out for the primary place:

Godlike ES

NS Official

Group Vitality

T2P Ineffective

Enigma Gaming

Memoria

Revenant ES

Tryhards

Well-known names like GodLike Esports, Group Vitality, Enigma Gaming, and Revenant Esports have been a part of the invitational qualifiers. On the identical time, NS Official, T2P Ineffective, Memoria, and Tryhards registered for the JPET COD Cellular open qualifiers and got here out as the highest 4 groups.

Prize Pool

The match has a prize pool of ₹20,00,000 (Picture by way of Jagran Play)

Jagran Play’s Name of Responsibility Cellular match has a complete prize pool of ₹20,00,000 (roughly $24,550), with ₹10,00,000 (roughly $12,275) for the champion staff. The remainder of ₹10,00,000 will probably be divided among the many different squads within the contest.

Schedule and the place to look at

The matches will probably be streamed on Jagran Play’s official YouTube channel (Picture by way of Jagran Play)

The entire matches will probably be streamed on Jagran Play’s official YouTube channel. The stream begins at 5 pm (IST), so viewers can tune in and may get a shot at profitable prizes by way of giveaways from the organizers’ facet. Day 3 is scheduled to happen on 20 October, whereas Day 4 (ultimate) will occur on 21 October.

Right here’s Jagran Play’s YouTube channel for readers who need to tune into the JPET Name of Responsibility Cellular Grand Finals Stream: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCffMFhtxo7pN02gyF0IjWog



