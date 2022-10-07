Teams, PMGC slots, schedule, and more

PUBG Cell Professional League: South Asia Championship Fall 2022, the largest match within the South Asian area, has returned to a number of fanfare. Working over 4 days, the occasion will final from October 13-16.

The match will include the highest six groups from the Professional League Pakistan Fall together with the highest 10 from the Professional League South Asia Fall. Both sides will compete for the coveted title, with an enormous prize pool and three PMGC slots.

This would be the final likelihood for groups that have not secured their slots within the upcoming mega occasion by way of regional PMPLs. A complete of 24 matches will likely be performed out to find out the champion.

Certified groups for the PUBG Cell Professional League Fall SA Championship

These sides have certified for the PMPL Fall SA Championship:

i8 Esports (Pakistan) T20xQwerty (Pakistan) Quantum Rage (Pakistan) Crew TUF (Pakistan) Magnus Esports (Pakistan) R3gicide (Pakistan) Excessive Voltage (Nepal) DE Warriors (Mongolian) GodLike Stalwart ( Mongolia) IHC Esports ( Mongolia) DRS Gaming (Nepal) Elementrix (Nepal) Mabetex Esports ( Mongolia) Skylightz Gaming (Nepal) Skilled to Kill (Nepal) Venom Legends (Nepal)

Additional Development

The highest three groups will transfer to the PUBG Cell International Championship 2022 which is able to begin on November 22. GodLike Stalwart, IHC Esports, and i8 Esports have already certified for the PMGC 2022 from their respective Professional Leagues. Subsequently, they are going to solely compete for the title and prizemoney.

What to anticipate?

All eyes will likely be on GodLike Stalwart, who’s extensively considered a world class aspect. They’re additionally defending champions of the SA Championship and runners-up in PMWI 2022.

The workforce completed because the league leaders within the South Asian PMPL, however barely missed out on the title. Nevertheless, their compatriots IHC Esports (previously generally known as Zeus Esports) have additionally recaptured their outdated kind.

Excessive Voltage will arrive as winners of the PUBG Professional League South Asia. The Nepalese aspect are using excessive on confidence. In the meantime, DE Warriors have been tagged as the brand new aggressive entrant. That stated, one can’t disregard the constant shows from DRS Gaming.

I8 Esports has been the most effective workforce in Pakistan and can need to show their class on the large stage. The squad has already booked their place within the upcoming PMGC so there will not be a lot strain on them.

The four-day competitors contains a huge prize pool and will likely be streamed on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Cell Esports at 6 pm in a number of languages, together with Mongolian and Urdu.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul



