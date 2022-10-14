Teams, PMGC slots, schedule and more

The PUBG Cell Professional League (PMPL) European Championship begins on October 20, that includes the highest 16 groups battling for the highest spot, PMGC 2022 slots, and an enormous prize pool. The occasion will function the eight finest squads from Turkey, together with the highest eight teams from Western Europe.

This contest would be the final main regional competitors in Europe for 2022. So, the groups will purpose to do their finest to earn a seat within the upcoming World Championship.

PMPL EU Championship Fall groups, schedule, and format

The PMPL EU Championship will encompass 24 video games performed over 4 days, beginning on October 20 and ending on October 23. Every day will see six matches that includes three traditional maps. Followers can watch the championship on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Cell Esports.

Listed here are the groups which have certified for the occasion:

Madbulls HVVP Virtus.Professional Unicorns of Love TJB Esports EU De Muerte Qodex Pioner S2G Esports Besiktas Esports Ozarox Esports Fireplace Flux GoodGuys Surreal Esports New Worlds Esports Istanbul Wildcats

The highest three groups from this championship will qualify for the 2022 World Championship. S2G Esports and Besiktas Esports from Turkey, in addition to Sport Lord from Western Europe, have already booked their locations within the PMGC 2022 primarily based on their regional rankings.

It’s price noting that Sport Lord has not certified for the European Championship. Additionally, S2G and Besiktas Esports will solely compete for the title and prize cash, so they are going to be below much less strain in comparison with the opposite groups since this will probably be an important contest for the remaining 13 contributors.

Groups to look out for

The competitors is powerful, and lots of groups will probably be vying for the highest spot. Favorites within the occasion will probably be HVVP (the previous NAVI roster), who will compete to retain their dominance. The squad was unable to take part within the earlier European championship.

Turkish champion S2G Esports, who had been among the many high 5 groups within the final PMGC, may even be one of many entrance runners by way of groups to look out for.

One other Turkish staff, Besiktas Esports — who constantly carried out nicely within the PMPL Turkey occasions however narrowly missed out on successful the title — will probably be wanting to take the highest spot.

Nonetheless, Madbulls will probably be difficult to include of their current state whereas Virtus.Professional will spearhead an effort to win their first European Championship. TJB Esports EU can transform a darkish horse through the PMPL occasion. Lastly, Fireplace Flux has additionally displayed regular performances of their regional competitions, so followers ought to control them as nicely.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



