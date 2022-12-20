Teams, groups, schedule, venue, format, and more

Cellular Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) will begin its fourth World Championship, additionally named M4, on January 1, 2023, with 16 groups from 12 areas battling it out for a hefty prize pool of $800K. Two phases shall be held, together with the Group Stage and Knockout, every in several venues in Indonesia.

The World Championship is a yearly contest of MOBA video games, and tens of millions of followers look ahead to this mega battle yearly. A number of squads compete in regional tournaments earlier than incomes their seats within the occasion.

Format of MLBB M4 World Championship

The Group Stage of the M4 championship will happen from January 1 to 4 on the Bali United Studio, the place 4 teams of 4 groups will every battle for his or her seats within the Higher and Decrease Brackets of the Knockout Section. It is going to function a single-round robin format, with every match going down in a Bo1. No workforce shall be eradicated on this section.

M4 Knockout Stage brackets (Picture by way of MLBB)

The Knockout spherical shall be held from January 7 to fifteen on the Tennis Indoor Stadium, Senayan. The highest two groups from every group from the primary section shall be seeded into the Higher Bracket, whereas the underside two will compete within the Decrease Bracket.

The preliminary two rounds of the Decrease Bracket and the Grand Finals shall be performed in a Bo3 and Bo7 respectively, whereas all the opposite matches shall be in Bo5.

MLBB M4 World Championship Teams

Listed here are the 4 teams with 4 groups:

Group A

Blacklist Worldwide (Philippines) Burn x Staff Flash (Cambodia) Incendio Supremacy (Turkey) Falcon Esports (Myanmar)

Group B

Malvinas Gaming (LATAM) MDH Esports (Mekong) Todak (Malaysia) Onic Esports (Indonesia)

Group C

RRQ Hoshi (Indonesia) Echo (Philippines) RSG (Singapore) Occupy Thrones

Group D

RRQ Akira (Brazil) The Valley (North America) S11 Gaming Argentina (LATAM) Staff HAQ (Malaysia)

The match shall be live-streamed on MLBB’s YouTube, Twitch, and Fb channels in a number of regional languages.

Blacklist Worldwide, the defending champion, has had a surprising showcasing of their regional tournaments and shall be eyeing back-to-back world titles. Their professional OHEB was given the MVP award for his masterclass performances within the earlier championship.

Fan favorites RRQ Hoshi have managed to qualify for the fourth consecutive championship, after having performed the final three editions. Nonetheless, from M1 to M4, they’ve seen many adjustments of their MLBB roster. The Indonesian workforce will give attention to lifting their first world trophy.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei



