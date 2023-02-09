Teams, format, schedule, and more

The primary official PUBG Cellular event of the 2023 season, the PMPL, is about to kick off in a number of areas. The occasion in Vietnam begins on February 15 and options the nation’s greatest 20 squads battling in a two-week-long contest.

The corporate altered the format of the Professional League in Southeast Asia, eradicating the Grand Closing from the combo and as an alternative having a single stage to find out the champion. The scoring system has additionally been modified with a brand new 10-points matrix that’s extra targeted on kill-based gameplay.

Right here comes the calendar of 2023 PMPL Spring in SEA!

PMPL 2023 Vietnam Spring format

Every week, 25 matches might be performed over the course of 5 days, from Wednesday to Sunday. In the course of the first week, from February 15 to 19, the groups might be grouped randomly into 5 sections, every consisting of 4 items.

The performances within the first week of the PMPL 2023 will decide the seeding of groups into teams for Week 2, which runs from February 22 to 26. The event’s general scoreboard might be decided by the factors earned by them over the course of the ten matchdays.

Collaborating groups within the PMPL event

9 groups have been invited on the idea of the 2022 PMGC Vietnam factors, and they’re going to battle towards the highest 11 groups from the PMNC VN.

Invited groups

1) D’Xavier

2) BOX Esports

3) Eagle Esports

4) BN United

5) V Gaming

6) Shine Like Diamond

7) One Extra

8) V Gymnasium Esports

9) Roy Expertise

Certified groups from PMNC Vietnam

10) GOAT Media Lady

11) Genius Esports

12) Roy Esports

13) Stay for Enjoyable

14) Infinity Iq

15) Ghost Home Infinity

16) Like Glue Gaming

17) Goat Media

18) Resurgent

19) Vagabond Professional

20) Magnet

Defending champion D’Xavier, who has been one of the best Vietnamese group up to now yr, will look to increase their profitable streak, whereas legendary group Field Gaming will hope to supply some sturdy competitors. Nevertheless, each the skilled squads noticed an enormous drop of their performances within the 2022 PMGC as they misplaced their type within the league part and couldn’t progress to the mega finals. Forward of the PMPL, D’Xavier signed former Eagle Esports participant CHUA, whereas Field Gaming introduced in three new faces.

Eagle Esports and BN United, who’ve been on the rostrum for the previous few seasons, will search for their first titles, whereas V Gaming will attempt to reclaim their former glory. Genius Esports, the underdog who gained the Nationwide Championship, will even goal to shine on the large stage. Resurgent was the runner-up there, whereas Goat Lady occupied the third place.

