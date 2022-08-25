The PUBG Cell Professional League (PMPL): Fall MYSGPH (Malaysia/Singapore/Philippines) Grand Finals are scheduled to happen from August 26 to twenty-eight. A complete of 18 matches can be performed by the area’s high 16 certified groups, with six video games held every day.

Every staff earned bonus factors primarily based on their efficiency through the League Stage, which can give them a head begin within the Grand Finals.

Certified groups for PMPL 2022 MY/SG/PH Grand Finals and their bonus factors

1) Geek Fam – 80 factors

2) SEM9 – 71 factors

3) Do not Break Desires – 63 factors

4) TABAH NSEA – 62 factors

5) Crew Bosskurr – 57 factors

6) Genexus – 55 factors

7) Crew Secret – 55 factors

8) Dingoz Esports – 52 factors

9) 4Rivals – 46 factors

10) RSG Malaysia – 43 factors

11) Axis Redone – 42 factors

12) Crew Haq – 39 factors

13) CRIT VIP – 35 factors

14) Yoodo Alliance – 35 factors

15) MAB Esports – 30 factors

16) Crew SMG – 28 factors

League Stage performances

The three-week-long League Stage was held between July 20 and August 7. It was topped by Geek Fam, who had been a notch above each different staff and the one one to build up round 800 factors. Following them was fan favorites SEM9, who remained constant all through the league phases.

Defending champions 4Rivals goes by way of a hunch and will seize ninth place within the league, whereas Yoodo Alliance barely certified in 14th place. Crew Secret, after an ideal begin, had a middling efficiency that took them to the seventh rank.

Development after the occasion

A complete of $150k is up for grabs on this occasion. The highest-four groups may even qualify for the PMPL SEA Championship Fall, whereas the following three groups should play within the SEA Play-ins (qualification spherical). Within the SEA Championship, one of the best Southeast Asian groups compete in opposition to one another for the regional titles.

Groups to look out for

Geek Fam would be the favourite to clinch the PMPL Fall title. Nevertheless, SEM9 has gamers like Draxx and Manparang which have nice potential. Star participant BiuBiu may even be in competition after enjoying properly within the league phases. Crew Secret has a shot at retaining their momentum and making an ideal comeback by profitable the title. Catch the motion dwell on the official channels of PUBG Cell Malaysia/ Esports.

