Team XO grabs pole position as Day 1 of PUBG New State Pro Series Grand Finale ends

Staff XO put up a mesmerizing efficiency on Day 1 of the PUBG New State Professional Sequence Grand Finale and gained the highest place on the general scoreboard. In a complete of six matches performed at present, the squad confirmed their talent, expertise, and expertise, buying a complete of 69 factors with 41 eliminations. In addition they secured two Hen Dinners.

Deadrow Esports and Staff NexGen adopted them within the second and third spots, with 45 and 43 factors, respectively. Standard groups GodLike Esports and S8UL Esports completed their day within the fourth and fifth positions.

Staff XO exhibits magnificent performances on Day 1 of PUBG New State Grand Finale

Staff XO, who’re competing with their BGMI expertise, confirmed why they have been among the many favorites from the beginning of this match. The squad dominated all of the rivals within the first two video games of the day, gathering eight and 13 kills, respectively, and successful the matches in emphatic style.

Beginning out slowly within the first Erangel recreation of the day, the staff strategically made their method into the zone, cleverly defeating their opponents in it. After the facet obtained a really feel for the competitors within the first match, they got here out all weapons blazing within the second recreation, which was performed on Troi. On this map, they performed aggressively and went on to safe 13 kills.

Staff XO gained two Hen Dinners and scored 69 factors on Day 1 of PUBG New State Grand Finale (Picture by way of Nodwin Gaming)

Recognized for his or her consistency, Staff XO offered admirable gameplay within the subsequent two matches of Day 1. Even with the zone in opposition to them, their expertise helped them safe the fifth spot within the third and fourth video games. The facet was additionally in a position to bolster their place factors with their acquired kills. They collected a complete of 13 frags within the third and fourth matches, therefore consolidating their place on the high of the leaderboard and ensuring no different squad surpassed them.

The ultimate two video games of Day 1 of the Grand Finale of PUBG New State Professional Sequence yielded a complete of 11 factors for Staff XO, serving to them get a wholesome 24-point lead over the second-placed staff, Deadrow Esports.

The squad will now look to take care of the identical type into Day 2 of the competitors. Given the gamers’ LAN expertise and general talent, it may very well be argued that XO already has one hand on the winner’s trophy already.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



