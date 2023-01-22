Team SouL, Bigetron, Nova Esports, GodLike, and more finish among most searched PUBG Mobile teams in 2022

India’s Workforce SouL was probably the most searched PUBG Cellular/BGMI squad on Liquipedia in 2022, the biggest esports Wiki devoted to esports. Regardless of Battlegrounds Cellular India not being out there within the nation since July 28, 2022, the facet is as common as ever, leapfrogging names like Nova Esports, Bigetron, and GodLike Stalwart when it comes to searches.

Workforce SouL, owned by former PUBG Cellular athlete Mortal, has the biggest fan base in India. Their BGMI squad was the undisputed champions of the Battlegrounds Cellular India Professional Sequence Season 1 2022, the most important occasion of the sport ever. The squad additionally took half within the PUBG Cellular World Invitational, which was carried out in August 2022 and featured the highest groups the world over. These are doubtless a few the explanation why so many gamers seemed up the group.

Prime 20 most searched PUBG Cellular groups on Liquipedia in 2022

Listed below are the names of the highest 20 PUBG Cellular groups mostly searched by followers on Liquipedia in 2022:

Workforce SouL Bigetron RA Nova Esports GodLike Esports GodLike Stalwart Vampire Esports S2G 4 Offended Males Geek Fam Workforce Secret Workforce XSpark Evos Reborn Natus Vincere IHC Esports Alter Ego Limax HVVP TSM Alpha 7 Esports The Infinity 4Rivals

Workforce SouL acquired their new BGMI roster in early 2022 following their earlier squad’s poor performances in BGIS 2021. The recent facet, led by Omega, slowly began doing effectively and rapidly gained momentum. They offered dominant gameplay within the BMPS and lifted the coveted trophy in an admirable style. Their youngest participant, Goblin, bagged the Most Beneficial Participant award within the occasion.

Omega and co. then competed within the PMWI: Most important Occasion and occupied ninth place in it. It was their final official match, which was held throughout three days and concluded on August 13, 2022.

Bigetron RA, a well-known Indonesian group, got here second on probably the most searched groups checklist. Nonetheless, in 2022, their PUBG Cellular group did not show their greatest gameplay and didn’t win any main tournaments. The squad could not earn their spot within the PMGC Grand Finals. It is also price noting that not too long ago, the group bid farewell to 2 common members, Zuxxy and Luxxy.

Nova Esports, the 2020 and 2021 PUBG Cellular world champions, had been the third-most-searched group final yr. The squad could not get the PMGC trophy for the third consecutive and claimed ninth place within the match in 2022.

GodLike Esports, an Indian squad, got here fourth within the chart regardless of not taking part in in any worldwide tournaments within the 2022 season. Nonetheless, their performances in BGMI tournaments earlier than the sport was banned had been fairly spectacular.

The group partnered with Stalwart Esports for PUBG Cellular and fashioned GodLike Stalwart, which has a Mongolia-based roster and not too long ago completed fourth within the PMGC 2022. This facet ranked fifth among the many most searched groups final yr.

The present world champion S2G was sixth on the checklist of most searched groups. The Turkish facet showcased their fabulous exploits all through the final yr. China’s 4 Offended Males, who competed within the PMGC 2022 after lacking out on the 2021 version, was proper behind them.

Two common Malaysian squads Geek Fam and Workforce Secret had been within the ninth and tenth spots. Workforce XSpark, who didn’t see nice ends in the 2022 BGMI occasions, ranked eleventh. Nonetheless, the proprietor of this Indian group, Scout, performed for 7SEA within the PMWI Afterparty and was offered with the Fan Favourite Participant award.

Natus Vincere, who launched their PUBG Cellular roster in October 2022, got here thirteenth on the chart. Subsequently, their gamers began competing underneath a brand new title, HVVP. This facet ranked sixteenth among the many most searched groups in 2022. TSM, an Indian BGMI squad, was in seventeenth place, adopted by Brazil’s Alpha 7 and Thailand’s Infinity.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



