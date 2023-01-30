Team S8UL ranks 8th in PUBG New State Pro Series India

Staff S8UL has had a mediocre efficiency within the Grand Finals of the PUBG New State Professional Collection, which concluded on January 29, with Staff XO emphatically lifting the trophy. The gang-favorite squad gathered 68 factors at a mean of 5.6, which was not sufficient to say a podium end.



Kudos to We positioned #8 with a complete of 68 factors within the NEW STATE MOBILE Challengers powered by Snapdragon Professional Collection Open India!Kudos to @NodwinGaming @ESL_India for organizing yet one more huge occasion.

The facet was the leaderboard topper within the Challenger Finale section and was anticipated to be among the many high three performers within the Grand Finale. They scored 28 factors fewer than Staff XO (96) and went dwelling with a money prize of 4 lakhs.

Staff S8UL’s efficiency drops within the PUBG New State Grand Finale.

Divine and co. started the ultimate leg of the event on a very good observe as they managed to safe their first Hen Dinner within the third recreation, which was performed on the Erangel map on Day 1. They grabbed a 9-kill victory, which led them to complete third within the total desk with 25 factors after three matches. Shadow introduced a stellar efficiency to say 5 eliminations within the third encounter.

Nonetheless, the group could not preserve momentum within the subsequent three video games as they conceded the opening day within the fifth spot with 40 factors. After Day 1 and 6 matches, Staff XO was within the pole spot with 69 factors, whereas GodLike was fourth at 43.

Day 2 noticed one other common efficiency from Staff S8UL, as they garnered solely 28 factors of their final six matches. After two back-to-back failures, the squad discovered some rhythm and scored 11 factors within the third recreation of the second day. However they, sadly, suffered as soon as once more of their final three matches and earned solely eight factors there.

The D-Day is over and listed here are ultimate outcomes. @esportsxo proved their grind on stage🏆🏆@godlike.in is runner up and @reckoningesports is second runner up. Congratulate them in feedback🔥🏆 Keep Tuned For Extra SPS Motion! https://t.co/8IfFtqOXtN

In the meantime, Staff XO by some means maintained their high spot regardless of not having the identical run as Day 1. GodLike discovered nice success within the decisive final match because the group achieved an eight-kill Hen Dinner and occupied second place within the total standings.

What a mesmerizing efficiency by @esportsxo on the Huge Stage🔥🏆 Congratulations @esportsxo for lifting the Trophy 🏆@godlike.in gave the hardest competitors and managed to safe 2nd Place 🔥🔥@reckoningesports confirmed everybody their Grind and secured third Place 🔥🔥 https://t.co/azo98yiUeu

Nonetheless, Staff XO boasted seasoned BGMI athletes comparable to Fierce, Punk, Sarang, and Pukar of their squad for the occasion, whereas groups like GodLike, S8UL, and Skylightz have their devoted rosters for this title.

It was the primary main PUBG New State event in India, with a big prize pool of ₹1 crore. The final two phases additionally happened on the LAN in Delhi from January 26 to 29.



