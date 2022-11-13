Team Brazil vs Team Sweden CS:GO IEM Rio Major 2022 Legends Clash

CS:GO IEM Rio Main 2022 is without doubt one of the yr’s largest Counter-Strike: World Offensive tournaments, attracting the perfect gamers from all over the world. The occasion has drawn numerous spectators, so the organizers wished to do one thing particular for them.

Apart from seeing the world’s finest groups in motion, followers can even get to see an exhibition match. Nonetheless, that is no odd showmatch, as it should see the participation of residing legends from Sweden and Brazil.

As one would count on from an exhibition, it should characteristic a lot of the viewers’s favourite gamers. ESL wished to make this particular, so every participant on each rosters is in a league of their very own.

Staff Brazil vs Staff Sweden: Who will win this CS:GO IEM Rio Main Legends Conflict matchup?

The lineup for the IEM Rio Main 2022 showmatch between Sweden and Brazil has been introduced by ESL. The match can be performed on the Jeunesse Area in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 13 at 11 am CT, earlier than the beginning of the grand remaining.

Each groups’ lineups characteristic a few of the most legendary names within the CS:GO scene, with the Brazil crew that includes a two-time Main-winning lineup representing SK and Luminosity throughout their era-defining interval. In the meantime, the Swedish crew consists of notable names finest recognized for his or her roles in Ninjas in Pyjamas and Fnatic.

Fernando “fer” Alvarenga, Lincoln “fnx” Lau, and Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo will signify Imperial at their dwelling Main after defeating Complexity in a nail-biting collection on the RMR. In the meantime, 00NATION can be represented by Epitacio “TACO” de Melo and Marcelo “coldzera” David, with each groups starting their Main runs within the Challenger Stage.

The Swedish crew is made up of the previous Ninjas in Pyjamas trio of Christopher “GeT RiGhT” Alesund, Adam “friberg” Friberg, and Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg. They gained the ESL One Cologne 2014 Main with the well-known Swedish group. They’re joined by Olof “olofmeister” Kajbjer and Jesper “JW” Wecksell, who gained two consecutive Majors for Fnatic in 2015, with JW additionally taking dwelling the primary CS:GO Main, DreamHack Winter 2013.

Whereas JW is out of the event resulting from extreme sickness, as per an replace through ESL’s official Twitter account, his substitute has but to be confirmed, nevertheless it might be KRIMZ or flusha.

The showmatch lineup has gained 18 Main titles of their time on the high of CS:GO, having been part of three legendary groups.

Predictions

Brazil and Sweden have an extended historical past in Counter-Strike, courting again to the times of CS 1.6 after they have been notable rivals. MIBR, the perfect Brazilian crew on the time, defeated Swedish groups Fnatic and SK Gaming within the grand finals of ESWC 2006 and DreamHack Winter 2007, respectively, tournaments that have been as necessary because the CS:GO Majors are actually.

The Brazilians have been members of the legendary squads of SK and Luminosity, whereas the Europeans performed for a wide range of groups, together with Fnatic and NiP. Surprisingly, some Brazilian superstars will compete within the Main as a result of they’re taking part in below the Imperial banner. The crew defeated Complexity, which implies we’ll see fer, FalleN, and fnx.

On the subject of CSGO, Sweden has at all times been one of many main nations. Consequently, the nation will possible have two or three All-Star groups, all of which can be epic. Having stated that, the present lineup for the showmatch consists of a few of the most well-known names within the sport. Though most of them are now not energetic, we are able to nonetheless count on numerous motion.

Invited Gamers

These are the present lineups for each the groups that includes the greats:

Staff Brazil:

Marcelo “⁠coldzera⁠” David

David Fernando “⁠fer⁠” Alvarenga

Alvarenga Lincoln “⁠fnx⁠” Lau

Lau Epitacio “⁠TACO⁠” de Melo

de Melo Gabriel “⁠FalleN⁠” Toledo

Staff Sweden:

Olof “⁠olofmeister⁠” Kajbjer

Kajbjer Patrik “⁠f0rest⁠” Lindberg

Lindberg Christopher “⁠GeT_RiGhT⁠” Alesund

Alesund Adam “⁠friberg⁠” Friberg

Friberg TBD

Whereas the fifth participant on Staff Sweden is but to be confirmed, followers can count on that it will both be KRIMZ or flusha.

When and the place to observe

CS:GO followers from everywhere in the world can catch the IEM Rio Main Legends Conflict dwell by tuning into ESL CS:GO’s official Twitch channel. Staff Brazil will face Staff Sweden in a best-of-three matchup on November 13, 2022, at 9 am PDT / 5 pm CEST / 9.30 pm IST.

