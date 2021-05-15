Teachers Association expects regular operation after the summer holidays | Free press

Corona numbers are falling, vaccination coverage is increasing. Many areas of public life are preparing for relaxation. And what about the schools?

Berlin (dpa) – The chairman of the German teachers association, Heinz-Peter Meidinger, is optimistic that the schools can return to normal lessons after the summer holidays.

“I expect that the third wave will not be followed by a fourth and that the next school year can start the next school year with decreasing incidents and further vaccination progress,” said Meidinger of “Welt”.

In any case, there is a real chance for the older students to be vaccinated by then. “We also advocate vaccination campaigns in schools to create a low-threshold offer for students and teachers”, Meidinger emphasizes. However, this is followed by the question of how to organize school operations alongside vaccinated and unvaccinated students and teachers.

These include questions such as, “What happens if parents don’t want their child to be taught by an unvaccinated teacher? Are unvaccinated students allowed on school trips and in the theater group? Can I ask vaccinated people to wear a mask? “

He firmly expects there to be a political debate about mandatory vaccination for teachers, Meidinger said. The teachers association is against compulsory vaccination. However, according to him, the state would have the means to do this with civil servants and the associated legal regulations.

Meidinger advocates developing concepts now to overcome learning disadvantages. “Before the summer holidays, we need an inventory of the learning level of the core subjects in order to be able to estimate the need for support and to be able to conduct appropriate consultations with the parents.”

According to the teachers’ association, the nearly 11 million schoolchildren in Germany have had to forgo about half of their classroom lessons since the start of the corona pandemic. Since March 2020, an average of between 350 and 800 hours of face-to-face lessons per student has been lost, Meidinger told “Bild”. “That is probably half a school year on average.”

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99