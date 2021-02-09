Tea Tree Oil Market Size, Global Industry Growth, Statistics, Trends, Revenue Analysis 2020, Top Companies: GR Davis; Maria River Plantation; Jenbrook Pty Ltd

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are GR Davis; Maria River Plantation; Jenbrook Pty Ltd; T.G.Cassegrain & Co Pty Ltd; Coromandel Mountains Tea Tree Oil Company; Oribi Oils (Pty) Ltd.; Integria Healthcare; The Lebermuth Company, Inc.; Aos Product Pvt. Ltd.; Young Living Essential Oils; NOW Foods; Cape Mountain Oils; TeaTreeTherapy; True Blue Organics; NATURES REMEDIES and Xi’an Natural Field Bio-Technology Co.,Ltd among others.

An introduction of Tea Tree Oil Market 2020

Global tea tree oil market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 62.35 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing levels of disposable income of individuals coupled with greater adoption for better healthcare products that are organic-based.

Tea tree oil is a type of essential oil derived from the leaves of plant native to Australia, known as melaleuca alternifolia. This essential oil includes a number of beneficial characteristics, such as anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, anti-viral as well as anti-fungal characteristics. This essential oil’s major grading is designed for use only as topical method. It is used to treat a number of diseases and infections.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Grade (Pharma/Cosmetic Grade, Therapeutic Grade),

Application (Cosmetic & Toiletries, Therapeutic, Industrial, Others),

End-User (FMCG Manufacturer, Cosmetic Manufacturers, Pharmaceuticals, Residential, Others),

Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Wholesaler/Distributor, Departmental Stores, Online Retailers, Others),

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for the product from various end-users is expected to boost the growth of the market

Rise in the demand for natural, organic raw materials is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing levels of awareness regarding the large-scale benefits of the products for the various end-use product; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High costs associated with the development and commercialization of these products due to the lower availability of raw, natural materials is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the over-use of the product which results in drastic side-effects and limited outer application use; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In July 2019, Oshea Organic announced the launch of a new “Tea Tree Pure Essential Oil” for applications in various skin and hair issues. This product is designed for various common applications of essential oils such as cosmetic products, featuring various beneficial features such as anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties

In June 2018, EVE Investments announced that they had acquired Jenbrook Pty Ltd for approximately australian dollars 2.9 million. This acquisition will help in greater extension of EVE’s for essential oils and extract. This will also improve the production capabilities of Jenbrook while it hopes to extend its market applications for essential oils

