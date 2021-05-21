Tea Polyphenols Market size, share, growth report explores industry trends & analysis 2027

The global Tea Polyphenols market is experiencing a significant growth and is anticipated to witness the same trend in the next few years. Tea polyphenols is a natural plant content found in tea leaves. Tea polyphenols give mouthfeel and flavor to tea leaves. Tea polyphenols include theaflavins, catechins, tannins, and flavonoids. Tea polyphenols offer health benefits such as curing heart disease, curing neurodegenerative diseases, fight against cancer problems, control diabetes, and help in curing aging-related disease.

Market scope and structure analysis

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast unit Value ($USD) Segments covered Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region Regions covered North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and the Rest of LAMEA) Companies covered Indena, Layn Natural Ingredients, Amax NutraSource, HERZA Schokolade, Martin Bauer Group, arry Callebaut, Bioserae, Chr.Hansen, DSM, DuPont-Danisco, FutureCeuticals, Naturex, Prinova, Sabinsa, and Frutarom

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The worldwide outbreak of COVID-19 has led to serious implications in all the economic sectors. The COVID-19 outbreak has created medical emergency, due to which the demand for food items, hygiene products, and medical products is increasing. Moreover, during this pandemic, the sales of traditional, healthy, and staple food items has increased considerably. Frozen non-veg food, fruits& vegetables, eggs, pulses, flour, and whole grains are further experiencing increased demand. However, nonessential products such as packaged foods, coffee, pastries, milkshakes, sweets, chocolates, cheese, and other bakery products have witnessed decline in their sale. The tea polyphenols market has not been affected as severely as other processed food market; however, lockdown imposed across various countries has hampered the production and supply chain of tea polyphenols manufacturers. Furthermore, the consumer buying behavior may change permanently post COVID-19. On the contrary, companies have to build robust sales plan for recovery, for instance, they might have to adopt e-commerce platform and omnichannel in their supply chain.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Rise in health consciousness among consumers and increase in consumption of healthy food drivethe growth of the market of tea polyphenols. In addition, rise in demand for green tea and tea polyphenols in dietary supplements is increasing the demand for tea polyphenols. Moreover, surge in disposable income and increase in urbanization support the growth of the market. Moreover, increase in consumer awareness regarding various health benefits of tea polyphenols is giving traction to the market. Consumption of tea polyphenols cures cardiac diseases, diabetes, and cancer-related diseases. Upsurge in geriatric population across the world is giving momentum to the consumption and production of tea polyphenols. Moreover, increase in demand for natural content ingredients as compared to synthetic and artificial products boosts the market growth.

In addition, wide usage of tea polyphenols in the food &beverage, cosmetic &personal care, pharmaceutical companies, animal feed, and dietary supplements industries is supporting the market to remain profitable in coming years.

The global tea polyphenols market trends are as follows:

New product launches to flourish the market

The usage of tea polyphenols in various industries is increasing. New products have been launched in which tea polyphenols is used as key ingredient. For instance, in 2019, Tatcha launched a skin care serum, which had polyphenols extracted from green tea leaves.

Key segments covered

Segment Sub segment Type Green Tea

Black Tea

Oolong Tea

Others Application Dietary Supplements

Functional Foods

Cosmetics

Food &Beverages

Others Distribution Channel Online

Offline

Key benefits of the report

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global tea polyphenols industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global tea polyphenols market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global tea polyphenols market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the global tea polyphenols market research report:

Which are the leading players active in the global tea polyphenols market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

