Tea Market to Incur Steady Growth During 2020- 2026: Celestial Seasonings Inc., Unilever PLC, ITO EN Inc., Tata Global Beverages, Davids Tea Inc., Bigelow Tea, Tea Forte, Republic of Tea, Starbucks Corporation

The constantly developing nature of the Tea industry addresses a purposeful effort to understand the changing needs of customers with the advent of lifestyle change. However, the increasing consumer demands, preferences, and changing tastes are key elements for which the Tea industry is looking for constant innovation in the development of packaging and production. Our research report gives you the opportunity to keep up-to-date on the industry’s changing dynamics.

Scope of the Market is Defined: –

The Tea market is segmented on the basis of Companies, type, application, form, and region. The type comprises the basic Tea industry and all types of Teas that are covered by this report. Based on the application, there are several users who use these products as raw materials to produce their final product.

Companies covered in this report are Celestial Seasonings Inc., Unilever PLC, ITO EN Inc., Tata Global Beverages, Davids Tea Inc., Bigelow Tea, Tea Forte, Republic of Tea, Starbucks Corporation

Major Types,

Black Tea

Green Tea

Herbal Tea

Others

Major Applications,

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Online Retail Stores

Others

Market evolution impacting the industry growth

In addition, the Tea market report analyses each and every trend that dominates the market. The report looks at the growing possibilities leading to market growth over the forecast period. The factors that stimulate or hamper market growth were also analyzed.

To summarize, the Tea Market Report is a collaborative effort to help readers obtain systematic information based on primary and secondary research. The report is ready to gain insight based on market dynamics, recent developments, statistics and fluctuations, and the underlying strengths of this industry.

Table of Contents

Global Tea Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Black Tea -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Green Tea -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Herbal Tea -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.4 Others -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global Tea Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China Tea Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading Tea Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China Tea Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU Tea Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading Tea Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU Tea Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA Tea Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading Tea Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA Tea Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan Tea Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading Tea Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan Tea Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India Tea Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading Tea Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India Tea Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia Tea Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading Tea Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia Tea Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America Tea Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading Tea Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America Tea Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 Tea Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Tea Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global Tea Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global Tea Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 Tea Competitive Analysis

6.1 Celestial Seasonings Inc.

6.1.1 Celestial Seasonings Inc. Company Profiles

6.1.2 Celestial Seasonings Inc. Product Introduction

6.1.3 Celestial Seasonings Inc. Tea Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Unilever PLC

6.2.1 Unilever PLC Company Profiles

6.2.2 Unilever PLC Product Introduction

6.2.3 Unilever PLC Tea Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 ITO EN Inc.

6.3.1 ITO EN Inc. Company Profiles

6.3.2 ITO EN Inc. Product Introduction

6.3.3 ITO EN Inc. Tea Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Tata Global Beverages

6.4.1 Tata Global Beverages Company Profiles

6.4.2 Tata Global Beverages Product Introduction

6.4.3 Tata Global Beverages Tea Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 Davids Tea Inc.

6.5.1 Davids Tea Inc. Company Profiles

6.5.2 Davids Tea Inc. Product Introduction

6.5.3 Davids Tea Inc. Tea Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 Bigelow Tea

6.6.1 Bigelow Tea Company Profiles

6.6.2 Bigelow Tea Product Introduction

6.6.3 Bigelow Tea Tea Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Tea Forte

6.7.1 Tea Forte Company Profiles

6.7.2 Tea Forte Product Introduction

6.7.3 Tea Forte Tea Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Republic of Tea

6.8.1 Republic of Tea Company Profiles

6.8.2 Republic of Tea Product Introduction

6.8.3 Republic of Tea Tea Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Starbucks Corporation

6.9.1 Starbucks Corporation Company Profiles

6.9.2 Starbucks Corporation Product Introduction

6.9.3 Starbucks Corporation Tea Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

7 Conclusion

