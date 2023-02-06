Taylor Swift politely tells a Grammys photographer to calm down after he yells at a publicist to get out of his shot

Taylor Swift attends the 2023 Grammy Awards.Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Photos

Taylor Swift walked the pink carpet on the 2023 Grammys on Sunday.

One video exhibits her telling a photographer to relax after he yelled at a publicist to maneuver.

“Simply give us a second, we’re not gonna rush you. It is all gonna be high-quality,” she mentioned.

Taylor Swift politely informed photographers on the 2023 Grammys to relax after they yelled at publicists to get out of their shot.

As Swift made her manner down Sunday night time’s pink carpet in a stunning midnight-blue set, photographers loudly began shouting at a publicist standing subsequent to Swift to get out of their pictures of her.

“Simply give us a second, we’re not gonna rush you. It is all gonna be high-quality,” Swift informed the photographers with a smile on her face.

Her publicist Tree Paine then helped repair Swift’s skirt for the images earlier than the “Anti-Hero” singer struck a collection of poses.

“Thanks for calming us down!” one photographer might be heard shouting from the group.

Swift acquired 4 nominations this 12 months, together with tune of the 12 months for “All Too Effectively (Taylor’s Model),” the prolonged, rerecorded model of the fan-favorite “Crimson” monitor.

In the course of the pre-show ceremony, Swift gained finest music video for the tune’s quick movie, which she directed.

“I am unable to put into phrases what this implies to me,” she wrote on Twitter. “For the @RecordingAcad and my friends to acknowledge me as a director, and in doing so, acknowledge my work to try to reclaim my music… I am blown away. Thanks to all of the followers who willed this to occur.”

She was additionally up for finest nation tune for “I Guess You Suppose About Me,” a vault monitor included on “Crimson (Taylor’s Model),” and finest tune written for visible media for “Carolina,” however misplaced to Cody Johnson’s “‘Til You Cannot” and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “We Do not Speak About Bruno,” respectively.

The sixty fifth annual Grammy Awards are happening stay from the Crypto.com Enviornment in Los Angeles.

The ceremony is airing on CBS, and yow will discover a regularly up to date listing of winners right here.

Learn the unique article on Insider