Taylor Swift Looked So Confused When Trevor Noah Asked Her Fans To Help Lower The Cost Of Eggs And People Think It’s A Sign Of How “Out Of Touch” She Is

Now that we’ve got all had a day to sufficiently focus on Harry Kinds profitable Album of the Yr throughout Sunday night time’s Grammys, it’s time for us to show our consideration to all the pieces else that occurred on the ceremony.

There was the awkward second that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had been seemingly caught preventing on digital camera, Adele and The Rock changing into immediate BFFs, and Lizzo made her crimson carpet debut along with her new boyfriend, Myke Wright.

Then there was host Trevor Noah’s jokes all through the present, which included references to Prince Harry’s “frostbitten penis” and the latest discourse that M&M’s had turn into “too attractive.”

He additionally spent a while having one-on-one conversations with the A-list attendees sitting within the crowd, however not all of his punchlines landed.

And one of many extra uncomfortable moments to go viral since Sunday’s ceremony was Trevor’s chat with Taylor Swift — the place she appeared to do not know what he was speaking about.

Taylor regarded awkward and remained deadpan because the host introduced up her followers, who just lately hit the headlines for suing Ticketmaster following the messy presale for the singer’s upcoming Eras tour.

“I’m simply questioning as soon as they’re achieved with this, are you able to get them to deal with the value of eggs?” Trevor requested Taylor, which is clearly a reference to the latest inflation in egg costs throughout America.

(For context, the fee went from round $2 to $7 a dozen in latest weeks, and Forbes beforehand defined: “The primary cause egg costs stay excessive is the unfold of an avian influenza virus which began in early 2022.”)

However Taylor simply checked out Trevor blankly, earlier than replying: “There’s actually nothing that they will’t accomplish. They’ll get on it, simply inform them what you want.”

CBS

“Swifties: worth of eggs, down! You go after these chickens,” Trevor mentioned to the digital camera, whereas Taylor regarded down the lens and pulled a confused face whereas shaking her head, suggesting that she was baffled by what he’d mentioned.

CBS

Initially, individuals watching at house had been equally thrown by this response, however they quickly realized that there’s an apparent cause why the multimillionaire didn’t perceive Trevor’s joke.

“I like her however I do know that she’s so out of contact that she didn’t perceive the egg factor in any respect,” one fan commented on a TikTok of the second.

A second particular person added: “with peace and love taylor doesn’t understand how a lot eggs price.” Another person wrote: “No, for actual she didn’t even perceive what he was speaking about bro 😂😂😂”

One other referenced a well-known Arrested Improvement scene as they tweeted: “’I imply, it’s one egg, Trevor. What might it price, 10 {dollars}?’”

“Ugh this was so starvation video games 😵‍💫” one particular person mentioned of the plain wealth divide, whereas it was additionally identified that Taylor was removed from the one Grammys attendee who wouldn’t pay attention to one thing as fundamental as the value of eggs.

Some additionally theorized that Taylor pointedly pulled a face on the digital camera to let her followers know that the point out of “eggs” wasn’t a preplanned “easter egg” for them to find.

In case you’re a complete Taylor Swift novice, the star is famed for sneaking hidden clues into her music, social media posts, and public appearances in order that her followers can work out her plans for the long run.

“I believe her response was a mixture of ‘what are you speaking about, what’s up with egg costs’ and like ‘no guys, its NOT an easter egg, dismiss this!’” one Swiftie claimed.

One other agreed: “The look of ’this isn’t am easter EGG!’ lmao 😂”

Whereas others merely heard the decision to motion and had been ready to begin preventing, with a TikTok person concluding: “i imply truthfully we might in all probability decrease the value of eggs.”

And the eggs weren’t the one “common individuals” joke that was caught going over Taylor’s head on Sunday, with the star additionally trying confused when Trevor talked about Southwest Airways.

The low-cost provider has just lately been within the information for canceling 16,700 flights in the course of the vacation season.

Trevor mentioned in his opening monologue that Taylor had “bought extra albums than another human on the planet this 12 months. That’s proper. Greater than anyone. The one music we hearken to greater than Taylor’s music was the maintain music for Southwest Airways.”

CBS

However as a substitute of laughing on the quip, Taylor — who apparently wore $3 million price of jewellery to the Grammys — regarded confused and remained silent.

CBS

“taylor swift being fully unaware of what trevor noah’s jokes about overpriced eggs and southwest airways customer support helplines imply as a result of inflation and public journey are fully misplaced on her,” one viewer tweeted.

“no however trevor noah making poor individuals jokes round taymoney….. she dont know shit about southwest or eggs omg 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭” one other echoed.

And it wasn’t lengthy earlier than final 12 months’s exposé that Taylor is the movie star with the worst non-public jet CO2 emissions — with a mean flight time of simply 80 minutes — was introduced up.

Netflix

“proper, like she’s not boutta take a personal jet to the after occasion down the road,” one particular person joked.

Another person noticed: “I like how the southwest and egg jokes went over proper Taylor Swift’s head. Miss non-public jet was so confused.”

“how is Trevor telling Taylor that Southwest Airways joke anticipating her to get it smh she hops on her non-public jet to get her morning espresso each day,” a 3rd particular person tweeted.

And within the meantime, we higher get cracking on checking out these egg costs.

