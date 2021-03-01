Taylor Swift devastates new Netflix series over “sexist jokes”

The singer denounced a joke about her relationship with men featured on “Ginny and Georgia”.

It was one of the new Netflix series that caught the eye in the past few days. “Ginny and Georgia” is kind of like “Gilmore Girls” in that it is the relationship between a teenage daughter and a mother in her thirties. This Monday March 1st, Taylor Swift destroyed production on social media.

It’s about a “deeply sexist joke” and “lazy” with a reference to the singer in the dialogues of the story. “You pass men faster than Taylor Swift” is more or less what the original phrase “You pass men faster than Taylor Swift” means.

Hey Ginny & Georgia, called in 2010 and they want their lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop humiliating hard working women by defining that horse shit as FuNnY. Also @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute for you 💔 Happy Women’s History Month I think pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp

– Taylor Swift (@ taylorswift13) March 1, 2021

The singer didn’t like it and urged “not to humiliate women who work hard”. And he also argued that Netflix wasn’t happy to air the series after the streaming platform premiered Taylor Swift’s documentary “Miss Americana”.

The phrase is said in the last episode of “Ginny and Georgia”. In this scene, mother and daughter get into an argument over men and romantic relationships, and that’s what Ginny eventually tells Georgia. After the tweet, thousands of fans sympathized with Taylor Swift and jointly criticized the dramatic comedy.