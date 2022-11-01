Taylor Swift announces 27-date US stadium tour in 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Contemporary off considered one of her greatest album launches of her profession, Taylor Swift introduced a brand new U.S. stadium tour beginning in 2023, with worldwide dates to observe.

The 27-date Eras Tour will kick off on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona, and wrap up with two nights in Los Angeles on Aug. 4-5 at SoFi Stadium. Tour openers will embody Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, woman in crimson, MUNA, HAIM, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and OWENN.

“I can’t WAIT to see your attractive faces on the market. It’s been a very long time coming,” Swift stated on Instagram, describing the tour as “a journey via the musical eras of my profession (previous and current!).”

Followers who obtain a particular code after registering can have unique entry to purchase tickets on Nov. 15. The remainder of the general public can get tickets beginning Nov. 18.

The tour will hit AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta; Lincoln Monetary Subject in Philadelphia; Soldier Subject in Chicago; Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts; and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, amongst others.

Phrase of the tour got here a day after Swift turned the primary artist in historical past to assert the highest 10 slots of the Billboard Scorching 100 chart with tracks from her new file “Midnights.”