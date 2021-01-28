Taxi: Now you can order books, CDs and DVDs in Loures without paying for them

The city council has created a service that delivers the catalog of all libraries in the parish to residents’ homes.

You don’t have to leave the house.

In times of detention, any help against boredom is welcome. The general rule is to stay home. To make the process easier in Loures, the city council has set up a new service that takes books home.

The project is called Táxilivro and offers the entire catalog of the city’s libraries (which you can explore online). Technical books, children’s literature, novels, and CD and DVD material are included.

Delivery is free for users and is carried out by a taxi company. Deliveries are made on Tuesdays or Fridays until 2 p.m. Upon delivery, you can use the opportunity to return other works that have already been requested. The alternative of going to the library is still possible, but only by appointment.

Inquiries can be made by phone (211 151 262 or 211 150 665) or by email (bmjs@nullcm-loures.pt / bmas@nullcm-loures.pt). Loures is one of the municipalities that has tried to diversify the offer for the population in times of crampedness. A similar service is already in operation in Benfica.