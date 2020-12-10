Tax investigation against Hunter Biden in the US | Free press

Washington (AP) – The son of future US President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, is the target of US federal government tax investigators.

Hunter Biden, 50, announced through his father’s team that his attorneys had first been notified by the Delaware State Department the day before of investigations by federal authorities against him for “tax matters.” He took the case seriously, but was convinced that an objective investigation would show that he was not guilty of anything.

Biden’s son was regularly the target of attacks by now-elected President Donald Trump during the election campaign. Republican Trump, 74, made allegations of corruption against Hunter and Democrat Joe Biden, who served as vice president from 2009 to 2017. The background to this is Hunter Biden’s questionable foreign affairs in Ukraine and China. Hunter Biden held a lucrative position on the supervisory board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma between 2014 and 2019. Joe Biden was responsible for Ukraine as Vice President.

Joe Biden (78) had rejected the attacks on himself and his family in the election campaign as a smear campaign. His team announced on Wednesday that the future president was proud of his son. Hunter Biden faced serious challenges, “including the vicious personal attacks of recent months”. He came out stronger. Hunter Biden lived shaky in the past, but now he speaks openly about his addiction problem.

The broadcaster CNN reported that the investigation had already started in 2018. Federal authorities had suspended them in the months leading up to the election for compliance with regulations that should not affect the vote. Now the investigation was to resume, involving the Federal Police FBI and the IRS IRS. Among other things, the investigation will determine whether Hunter Biden and his partners have violated tax and money laundering laws in their foreign affairs, particularly in China. The investigation is not about future president Joe Biden.

Before the election, the “New York Post” released emails that, in the opinion of the Trump camp, should prove that Hunter Biden wanted to profit from his father’s office as vice president under Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama . The Trump camp also assessed the emails as evidence that, contrary to his testimony, Joe Biden was aware of his son’s foreign affairs. Joe Biden flatly denied the charges. He never commented on the details of his son’s business.

The question was how the mails became public. They are said to have been found on a laptop in a repair shop. The New York Post claims to have received a copy of the hard drive from Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney and confidante. The copy was made by the repair shop owner before the laptop was seized by the FBI in December 2019, the newspaper reported at the time.

Trump accused Joe Biden of protecting his son from the Ukrainian judiciary as a vice president. Trump wanted to open an investigation in Ukraine. The conflict eventually led to impeachment proceedings against the president, which ended in February with an acquittal in the Senate, where Trump’s Republicans hold a majority. Trump’s lawyers argued at the time that Hunter Biden’s role on Burisma’s board of directors was a clear conflict of interest.

Republicans in the Senate had filed an 87-page report in late September, detailing Hunter Biden’s position on Burisma’s board of directors. The report said two Obama administration officials found Hunter Biden’s work problematic due to a potential conflict of interest. The office of the vice president and State Department officials ignored these concerns. The report contained no indications of influencing US policy towards Ukraine.

Joe Biden won the US presidential election on November 3. Trump continues to refuse to admit defeat. He sees himself taken from victory by electoral fraud, but has not provided any evidence. Dozens of lawsuits brought by his attorneys against results in various states have been dismissed. Recently, a lawsuit in the US Supreme Court has failed. Biden will be sworn in as the new president on January 20.