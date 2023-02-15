“Taught them a lesson” – Community reacts after Twitch streamer calls out children being racist towards him

Twitch streamer Joey “JoeyKaotyk,” famend for his IRL streams, is not any stranger to having weird and even borderline offensive encounters throughout his broadcasts. Such was the case in a clip from his current IRL stream the place the streamer is seen being racially focused by a minor in Porto, a coastal metropolis in northwest Portugal.

The clip was shared within the well-liked LSF subreddit, the place many individuals gave their takes.

About two hour and eight minutes into the livestream, the streamer started trying out a retailer when a toddler was all of the sudden heard making some racially acrimonious remarks.

Naturally, JoeyKaotyk approached the kid and reprimanded him for making such an unsavory gesture. There have been a couple of extra youngsters there as nicely, and the streamer suggested them to not use such phrases.

Twitch streamer encounters racism in Porto throughout IRL stream

Listening to racially derogatory remarks is unfortunately nothing new for Taiwanese Twitch streamer JoeyKaotyk. Nonetheless, a lot to the shock of the streamer, the perpetrator this time was a younger boy.

After the kid was heard spewing some racially offensive phrases (albeit incoherent), the streamer determined to confront him.

(Timestamp: 02:08:17)

Joey approached the kid and mentioned:

“What? What did you say? What did you name me? Do not say that, it is dangerous. In the event you say Ch*ng Ch*ng, it is very dangerous okay! Do not name me that. Dangerous. Do not say that, thanks. Bye, bye.”

The IRL streamer then moved on along with his broadcast, however the LSF group wasted no time in reacting to the incident. One consumer identified that the kid was left dumbfounded on the stern response of the streamer. They mentioned:

A Portuguese consumer said that the kid seemed to be in a state of bafflement:

A few customers noticed the kid to be chortling throughout the incident and put forth their observations.

One consumer surmised that, regardless of being reproached, the kid might not assume a lot of it. One other Redditor remarked that oldsters ought to be held accountable for such habits from their youngsters.

Not the primary racist encounter

Those that observe JoeyKaotyk keenly will know that the Twitch streamer has needed to face racial slurs beforehand as nicely. Joey was dwell streaming in Paris when he had a short encounter with a stranger who mentioned a derogatory time period and shortly left. The streamer than addressed the scenario and gave his chat a lesson on easy methods to take care of racism.

The Twitch streamer has a catalog of untamed conferences on international soil. To learn extra about his ventures, click on right here.

