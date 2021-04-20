Tattoo Ink Market Value Projected to Expand by 2020-2027

“

Tattoo InkTattoo inks consist of pigments combined with a carrier, and are used in tattooing.

Tattoo inks are available in a range of colors that can be thinned or mixed together to produce other colors and shades. Most professional tattoo artists purchase inks pre-made (known as pre-dispersed inks), while some tattooers mix their own using a dry pigment and a carrier.

Tattoo ink is generally permanent. Tattoo removal is difficult, painful, and the degree of success depends on the materials used. Recently developed inks claim to be comparatively easy to remove. Unsubstantiated claims have been made that some inks fade over time, yielding a "semi-permanent tattoo."

Tattoo inks are available in a range of colors that can be thinned or mixed together to produce other colors and shades. Currently, there is no standard in this industry. So, tattoo risks including infection, removal problems, allergic reactions, granulomas and keloid formation still exist.

Tattoo inks have many different colors such as black & grey, and other colorful inks. During all colors, black & grey tattoo inks are most wildly used. In 2016, global consumption of black & grey tattoo is about 293.60 MT, increased from 237.99 MT in 2012, with an average increase rate of 5.39%. During all colorful tattoo inks, red color is most harmful.

It seems that young people are most likely to tattoo. Europe and America are two largest tattoo ink consumption regions. In 2016, Europe consumed about 191.82 MT. While USA consumption increased from 114.16 MT in 2012 to 136.59 MT in 2016, with an CAGR of 4.59%.

There are many manufacturers all over the world. In this report, we list 13 global major manufacturers such as Intenze Tattoo Ink, Electric Ink, Tommy’s Supplies, Kuro Sumi, Millennium Colors, Eternal Tattoo Supply, SkinCandy Tattoo Ink, Alla Prima, Dynamic Tattoo Inks, Fantasia Tattoo Inks, Panthera Black Tattoo Ink, Radiant Colors Tattoo Ink and Dragonhawk Tattoo etc. Intenze Tattoo Ink is the most famous brand. In 2016, Intenze Tattoo Ink produced about 37.37 MT tattoo ink, took about 8.03% of global total production.

With more and more people tattoo, global tattoo ink consumption will keep increasing. During past five years, global consumption increased from 376.44 MT in 2012 to 465.6 MT in 2016, with a CAGR of 5.46%. In the future, tattoo ink industry will be more and more standard. In 2023, global consumption will increase to 717.75 MT, with a CAGR of 6.54% from 2018.

The Tattoo Ink Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Tattoo Ink was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Tattoo Ink Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Tattoo Ink market majors.

Get a Sample PDF Report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-sample/225901

This survey takes into account the value of Tattoo Ink generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Intenze 55, Electric Ink, Tommy’s Supplies, Kuro Sumi, Millennium Colors, Eternal Tattoo Supply, SkinCandy 55, Alla Prima, Dynamic 55s, Fantasia 55s, Panthera Black 55, Radiant Colors 55, Dragonhawk Tattoo,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Black & Grey Tattoo Ink, Color Tattoo Ink,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Age Below 18, Age 18-25, Age 26-40, Age Above 40,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Tattoo Ink, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

Obtain a Discount on this report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/check-discount/225901

The Tattoo Ink market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Tattoo Ink from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Tattoo Ink market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

Get Detailed Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Tattoo Ink Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Tattoo Ink Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Black & Grey Tattoo Ink

1.2.3 Color Tattoo Ink

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Tattoo Ink Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Age Below 18

1.3.3 Age 18-25

1.3.4 Age 26-40

1.3.5 Age Above 40

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Tattoo Ink Production

2.1 Global Tattoo Ink Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Tattoo Ink Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Tattoo Ink Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Tattoo Ink Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Tattoo Ink Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Tattoo Ink Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Tattoo Ink Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Tattoo Ink Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Tattoo Ink Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Tattoo Ink Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Tattoo Ink Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Tattoo Ink Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Tattoo Ink Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Tattoo Ink Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Tattoo Ink Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Tattoo Ink Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Tattoo Ink Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Tattoo Ink Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Tattoo Ink Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Tattoo Ink Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Tattoo Ink Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Tattoo Ink Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Tattoo Ink Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Tattoo Ink Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Tattoo Ink Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Tattoo Ink Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Tattoo Ink Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Tattoo Ink Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Tattoo Ink Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Tattoo Ink Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Tattoo Ink Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Tattoo Ink Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Tattoo Ink Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Tattoo Ink Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Tattoo Ink Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Tattoo Ink Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Tattoo Ink Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Tattoo Ink Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Tattoo Ink Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Tattoo Ink Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Tattoo Ink Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Tattoo Ink Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Tattoo Ink Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Tattoo Ink Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Tattoo Ink Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Tattoo Ink Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Tattoo Ink Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Tattoo Ink Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Tattoo Ink Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Tattoo Ink Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Tattoo Ink Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Tattoo Ink Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Tattoo Ink Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Tattoo Ink Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Tattoo Ink Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Tattoo Ink Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Tattoo Ink Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Tattoo Ink Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Tattoo Ink Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Tattoo Ink Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Tattoo Ink Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Tattoo Ink Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Tattoo Ink Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Tattoo Ink Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Tattoo Ink Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Tattoo Ink Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Tattoo Ink Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Tattoo Ink Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Tattoo Ink Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Tattoo Ink Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Tattoo Ink Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Tattoo Ink Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Tattoo Ink Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Tattoo Ink Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Tattoo Ink Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Tattoo Ink Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Tattoo Ink Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Tattoo Ink Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Tattoo Ink Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Tattoo Ink Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Tattoo Ink Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Tattoo Ink Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Tattoo Ink Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Tattoo Ink Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Tattoo Ink Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Tattoo Ink Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Tattoo Ink Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Tattoo Ink Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Tattoo Ink Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Tattoo Ink Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Tattoo Ink Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Tattoo Ink Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Tattoo Ink Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Tattoo Ink Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Tattoo Ink Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Tattoo Ink Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Intenze Tattoo Ink

12.1.1 Intenze Tattoo Ink Corporation Information

12.1.2 Intenze Tattoo Ink Overview

12.1.3 Intenze Tattoo Ink Tattoo Ink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Intenze Tattoo Ink Tattoo Ink Product Description

12.1.5 Intenze Tattoo Ink Related Developments

12.2 Electric Ink

12.2.1 Electric Ink Corporation Information

12.2.2 Electric Ink Overview

12.2.3 Electric Ink Tattoo Ink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Electric Ink Tattoo Ink Product Description

12.2.5 Electric Ink Related Developments

12.3 Tommy’s Supplies

12.3.1 Tommy’s Supplies Corporation Information

12.3.2 Tommy’s Supplies Overview

12.3.3 Tommy’s Supplies Tattoo Ink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Tommy’s Supplies Tattoo Ink Product Description

12.3.5 Tommy’s Supplies Related Developments

12.4 Kuro Sumi

12.4.1 Kuro Sumi Corporation Information

12.4.2 Kuro Sumi Overview

12.4.3 Kuro Sumi Tattoo Ink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Kuro Sumi Tattoo Ink Product Description

12.4.5 Kuro Sumi Related Developments

12.5 Millennium Colors

12.5.1 Millennium Colors Corporation Information

12.5.2 Millennium Colors Overview

12.5.3 Millennium Colors Tattoo Ink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Millennium Colors Tattoo Ink Product Description

12.5.5 Millennium Colors Related Developments

12.6 Eternal Tattoo Supply

12.6.1 Eternal Tattoo Supply Corporation Information

12.6.2 Eternal Tattoo Supply Overview

12.6.3 Eternal Tattoo Supply Tattoo Ink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Eternal Tattoo Supply Tattoo Ink Product Description

12.6.5 Eternal Tattoo Supply Related Developments

12.7 SkinCandy Tattoo Ink

12.7.1 SkinCandy Tattoo Ink Corporation Information

12.7.2 SkinCandy Tattoo Ink Overview

12.7.3 SkinCandy Tattoo Ink Tattoo Ink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 SkinCandy Tattoo Ink Tattoo Ink Product Description

12.7.5 SkinCandy Tattoo Ink Related Developments

12.8 Alla Prima

12.8.1 Alla Prima Corporation Information

12.8.2 Alla Prima Overview

12.8.3 Alla Prima Tattoo Ink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Alla Prima Tattoo Ink Product Description

12.8.5 Alla Prima Related Developments

12.9 Dynamic Tattoo Inks

12.9.1 Dynamic Tattoo Inks Corporation Information

12.9.2 Dynamic Tattoo Inks Overview

12.9.3 Dynamic Tattoo Inks Tattoo Ink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Dynamic Tattoo Inks Tattoo Ink Product Description

12.9.5 Dynamic Tattoo Inks Related Developments

12.10 Fantasia Tattoo Inks

12.10.1 Fantasia Tattoo Inks Corporation Information

12.10.2 Fantasia Tattoo Inks Overview

12.10.3 Fantasia Tattoo Inks Tattoo Ink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Fantasia Tattoo Inks Tattoo Ink Product Description

12.10.5 Fantasia Tattoo Inks Related Developments

12.11 Panthera Black Tattoo Ink

12.11.1 Panthera Black Tattoo Ink Corporation Information

12.11.2 Panthera Black Tattoo Ink Overview

12.11.3 Panthera Black Tattoo Ink Tattoo Ink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Panthera Black Tattoo Ink Tattoo Ink Product Description

12.11.5 Panthera Black Tattoo Ink Related Developments

12.12 Radiant Colors Tattoo Ink

12.12.1 Radiant Colors Tattoo Ink Corporation Information

12.12.2 Radiant Colors Tattoo Ink Overview

12.12.3 Radiant Colors Tattoo Ink Tattoo Ink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Radiant Colors Tattoo Ink Tattoo Ink Product Description

12.12.5 Radiant Colors Tattoo Ink Related Developments

12.13 Dragonhawk Tattoo

12.13.1 Dragonhawk Tattoo Corporation Information

12.13.2 Dragonhawk Tattoo Overview

12.13.3 Dragonhawk Tattoo Tattoo Ink Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Dragonhawk Tattoo Tattoo Ink Product Description

12.13.5 Dragonhawk Tattoo Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Tattoo Ink Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Tattoo Ink Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Tattoo Ink Production Mode & Process

13.4 Tattoo Ink Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Tattoo Ink Sales Channels

13.4.2 Tattoo Ink Distributors

13.5 Tattoo Ink Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Tattoo Ink Industry Trends

14.2 Tattoo Ink Market Drivers

14.3 Tattoo Ink Market Challenges

14.4 Tattoo Ink Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Tattoo Ink Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

Read the full report with TOC: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-toc/225901

Therefore, Tattoo Ink Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Tattoo Ink.”