Task Management Software Market 2021 Global Outlook -Microsoft Corporation, Upland Software, Inc., Atlassian Corporation, Inc., RingCentral, Inc.

The Task Management Software Market report includes an overview, which interprets value chain structure, industrial environment, regional analysis, applications, types market size, and forecast. The report is integrated with imperative insights on the market which will support the clients to make precise business decisions. The report incorporates data regarding the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats encountered by key players during the forecast period of 2021-2025. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. The task management software market is expected to reach USD 4.72 billion by 2025 from the present estimate of USD 2.35 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 12.32% during the forecast period.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Task Management Software Market: Microsoft Corporation, Upland Software, Inc., Atlassian Corporation, Inc., RingCentral, Inc., Pivotal Software, Inc., Asana, Inc., Azendoo SAS, QuickBase, Inc., Redbooth, Inc., Workfront, Inc. and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– May 2020 – Quick Base Inc, a low-code platform for operational agility, added new functionality, the drag-and-drop integration and automation capabilities that enables users in the organization to connect data and insights across hundreds of cloud and on-premise solutions (including HubSpot, Dropbox, DocuSign and more) and build automated workflows for repetitive tasks, a practice commonly known as citizen integration. The introduction of safe, secure integration and automation capabilities for business users makes it the most complete low-code platform for delivering operational agility and insights.

Key Market Trends:

– According to the WTTC 2019 report, the travel and tourism sector experienced 3.5% growth and outpaced the global economy (2.5%) for the ninth consecutive year. Over the past five years, one in four new jobs were created by the sector and has generated 10.3% of global GDP. This data reflects sectors’ significant growth in the coming years.

– The travel businesses require synergy between different departments teams performing various functions starting from ticket booking, hotel reservations, travel itineraries, and payments. Hence, most of the key vendors rely on task management software to simplify the process and reduce the interdependency and risk of overlapping timelines.

– Moreover, emerging technologies such as the release of 5G, advancements in artificially intelligent, and improved voice search are some of the technological disruptions that will create new ways for travel companies to engage with customers and their revenue stream.

– Currently, companies are emphasizing on digital marketing such as video marketing, banner ads, blogging, and content marketing to generate new leads and to maintain their market position. So, they are hugely dependent on task management software for their marketing activities. It is expected that the market will dominate in marketing business functionality due to the increase in internet penetration and competition in travel sector.

Regional Analysis For Task Management Software Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Task Management Software Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

What Are the Market Factors That Are Explained in The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Task Management Software Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

