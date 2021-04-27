Tartaric Acid Market | Global Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Tartaric Acid Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021 to 2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global tartaric acid market size to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Tartaric acid is a naturally occurring white carboxylic acid which is present in different types of plants such as bananas, apricots, apples, grapes and tamarinds. Apart from this, it can also be synthetically manufactured from maleic anhydride. Tartaric acid first came into recognition in the late 1760s, when it was isolated by Carl Wilhelm Scheele who boiled tartar with chalk and then decomposed it with sulfuric acid. With time, it also played a vital role in the discovery of chemical chirality which later helped in the production of a pure sample of levotartaric acid. At present, tartaric acid along with its salts are also used as preservative, flavour enhancer, acidulant, stabiliser, chelating agent and emulsifier.

Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tartaric-acid-technical-material-market-report-2/requestsample

One of the major factors which is driving the growth of the tartaric acid market is the rising awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits offered by tartaric acid such as increasing production of collagen, enhancement of energy generation in the body as well as boosting of metabolism. In addition to this, tartaric acid acts as a primary raw material in the process of winemaking which has consequently propelled the overall demand for tartaric acid across the globe. Other than this, tartaric acid is also used in the in the processing of gypsum as an anti-caking agent as well as in the production of cement in the form of a set-retardant and anti-solidifying agent. These are some of the other forces which are contributing towards the overall market growth. However, the feedstock for natural tartaric acid is available seasonally and the consumers are reluctant to use synthetic tartaric acid in pharmaceuticals, and wine. This remains a primary obstacle which is hindering the growth of the global tartaric acid market.

Market Breakup:

On the basis of end-use, the global tartaric acid market has been segmented into food and beverage, and non-food applications. Amongst these, food and beverage applications account for the majority of the market share owing to the usage of tartaric acid for enhancing the flavour of carbonated beverages and in bakery in the form of a preservative and emulsifier.

On a geographical front, Europe represents the largest market for tartaric acid. This is due to a rapid rise in the wine production across various European countries such as France, Italy, Germany and Spain. Europe is followed by the United States, Middle East/Africa, China, and Central/South America.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Caviro, Changmao Biochemical Engineering Company Ltd., Hangzhou Bioking Chemical Engineering Company Ltd., Industrias Vinicas and Legre Mante.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tartaric-acid-technical-material-market-report-2

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

Other Reports by IMARC group:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-biopharmaceutical-market-size-growth-trends-analysis-and-forecast-2021-to-2026-2021-03-04

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/polyol-sweeteners-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-analysis-research-report-imarc-group-2021-03-04

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/male-grooming-products-market-global-size-share-trends-analysis-growth-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-04

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/hemoglobin-testing-market-growth-rate-demand-opportunities-forecast-2021-to-2026-2021-03-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/energy-based-therapeutics-market-share-growth-challenges-global-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/enhanced-oil-recovery-market-growth-covid-impact-trends-analysis-report-2021-to-2026-2021-02-18

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/mouth-ulcer-treatment-market-with-segmentation-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-2021-to-2026-2021-02-19

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/financial-analytics-market-size-competitive-landscape-business-opportunities-and-forecast-2021-02-19

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/voice-and-speech-recognition-market-overview-size-industry-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021-02-19

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/tartaric-acid-market-size-competitive-landscape-business-opportunities-and-forecast-2021-02-22

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal