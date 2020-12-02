Target Drone Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030

The global target drone market is segmented into engine type, fit, target type, function, payloads, end users, and region. Depending on engine type, the market is classified into IC engine, turbojet and other hybrid systems. By fit, the market is bifurcated into line-fit and retrofit. On the basis of target type, it is categorized into aerial, ground, water-based targets. By function, the market is divided into full-scaled, sub-scaled, free flying, towing, and sporting. On the basis of different payloads, the market is segmented into scoring system, miss distance indicators (MDI) systems, identification friend-or-foe (IFF), active & passive radar augmentation, and others. The endusers of the target drones are the defense sector, homeland security, and commercial aviation industry. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

However, increase intr ends like commercialization of hydrogen fuel cell in the powering of drones and artificial intelligence-enabled drones leads to light-weight target drones with enhanced capabilities, thereby increasing the efficiency of drones. All these factors are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to the growth of the global target drone market.

The global target drone market is mainly driven by the increase in emphasis onrealistic aerial training owing to factors such as rise in maritime piracy, cross border terrorism, insurgency, and smuggling activities. Consequently, increasing number of countries are adopting target drones in their training drills. This is anticipated to drive the global target drone market growth. On the contrary, the operation of target drones require skilled professionals. The number of such professionals are less, this acts as a limiting factor for the growth of the target drones market.

Target drones are a sub-class of remotely controlled unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) used for weapons system test and evaluation, conducting artillery firing exercises, and training of anti-aircraft crew in realistic aerial threat simulation. It offers reliability, performance, and cost effectiveness in a variety of weapons training roles, thereby helps increase the battlefield preparedness of the crew.

The leading global players involved in the production of target drones are AeroTargets International LLC, Boeing Company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., Airbus Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, ASV Global, BSK Defense S.A., Leonardo S.p.A., Qinetiq Group PLC, and Saab AB.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The global target drone system market size has been analyzed across all regions

• Porter’s five force analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building

• The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the market size from 2018 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

• Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market

• The key drivers, restraints, and market opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study

• The market analysis covers in-depth information of global target drone industry share of participants

Key Market Segments

By Engine Type

• IC Engine

• Turbojet

• Others

By Fit

• Line fit

• Retrofit

By Target Type

• Aerial Target

• Ground Target

• Sea Target

• Others

By Function

• Full-Scaled

• Sub-Scaled

• Free Flying

• Towing

• Sporting

By Payloads

• Scoring System

• Miss Distance Indicators (MDI) Systems

• Identification Friend-Or-Foe (IFF)

• Active & Passive Radar Augmentation

• Others

By End User

• Defense

• Homeland Security

• Commercial

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

