Tara Reid announces a new movie with Jim, Stifler, Finch, Michelle and the others

The American Pie saga back on our screens soon? In 2018 Tara Reid already dropped a bomb, Vicky’s interpreter is giving a shift today. Jim, Stifler, Finch, Michelle and the others should have the right to a fifth adventure.

Jim and the others will be back soon

American Pie landed on our screens in 1999. An icon of American teen films, this school comedy followed the adventures of 4 teenagers in search of their virginity. Jim, Kevin, Oz, Finch and the unbearable Stifler quickly captured the hearts of the audience. They were back for a second adventure in 2001, then for Jim and Michelle’s wedding in 2003. We thought the characters would be buried by Universal, but they were still in the theaters in 2012 for an alumni get-together. A new episode in the same vein as the previous one and still just as funny. Since then, many fans have asked for new adventures for the cheerful group of friends. In 2018, Tara Reid hinted that the characters could meet in 2019 for the franchise’s 20 years. She announced that she had spoken to the directors and that they would do another one. From radio silence until the last new interview with Tara Reid.

During an interview for Entertainment Tonight, Vicky’s interpreter again confided from the first work that American Pie would be back soon.

“It will happen. Ok, I can’t tell you when because I don’t really know when yet because we need all the actors at the same time to work out our schedules. Has a script that’s ready, that’s all I can tell you. I’ve read the script and it’s one of the best in the saga. It’s great, this fifth movie is going to happen, I just don’t know when. ”

You will understand, Tara Reid confirms, that on the universal side, a fifth American pie opus is indeed in preparation. It remains to be seen when the film will be released!

