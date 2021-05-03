Tape Storage Market Size to Reach $5.85 Bn by 2028: COVID Impact, Business Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast

Evolve Business Intelligence, today has published a new market research report on “The global Tape storage market size was valued at $4.21 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $5.85 Million by 2028 growing at the CAGR of 4.07% from 2021 to 2028”

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to disruption in the supply chain leading to lower demand or supply shortages in the Tape storage market. The travel restrictions and social-distancing measures have resulted in a sharp drop in consumer and business spending and this pattern is expected to continue for some time. The end-user trend and preferences have changed due to the pandemic and have resulted in manufacturers, developers, and service providers adopting various strategies to stabilize the company.

In terms of COVID 19 impact, the Tape storage market report also includes the following data points:

COVID19 Impact on Tape storage market size

End-User/Industry/Application Trend, and Preferences

Government Policies/Regulatory Framework

Key Players Strategy to Tackle Negative Impact/Post-COVID Strategies

Opportunity in the Tape storage market

Analyst View

According to Lekha, Principal Analyst, Evolve Business Intelligence, “The COVID-19 outbreak had a major effect on the tape storage market. Electronics and semiconductor production facilities have been halted owing to the global slowdown and a lack of skilled labor. The COVID-19 spread has resulted in a major and long-term decline in manufacturing utilization, with travel bans and facility closures, which has reduced the growth of the tape storage market growth during this period”

Competitive Scenario

Some of the major Tape storage players holding high market share include Dell Inc, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, IBM Corporation, and Lenovo. These players use collaboration and expansion as a key strategy to gain significant market share to compete with market leaders

Segmental Analysis

The Tape storage market is analyzed across the below-mentioned segments:

Component Tape Cartridges Tape Vault

End-User Cloud Providers Data Centers Enterprises Others

Capacity Less Than 1 TB 1 TB to 200 TB 201 TB to 999 TB 1 PB to 100 PB More Than 100 PB

End-Use LTO-1 to LTO-5 LTO-6 LTO-7 LTO-8 LTO-9 DDS-1 DDS-2 DDS-3 DDS-4



Report Coverage

The study also contains a comprehensive value chain, as well as details on the key factors affecting the market growth (drivers, constraints, and opportunities). Furthermore, the report includes 10 key players in the Tape storage market ecosystem that have been strategically profiled, along with the market ranking/share for major players. Under the company profile section, the company’s core competencies have been comprehensively analyzed, along with detailing the competitive landscape for the market players, and the strategies such as partnerships and collaboration, acquisitions, product launches and developments, contracts, and business expansion adopted by them to grow in the market.

The key players profiled in the report are:

Dell Inc

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

IBM Corporation

Lenovo

Oracle

Qualstar Corporation

Quantum Corporation

Seagate Technology

Sony Corporation

Spectra Logic Corporation

Research Methodology

This research study makes substantial use of secondary sources, archives, and databases (such as annual reports, news releases, magazines, Trade maps, company websites, and other paid databases) to classify and gather information valuable for this analysis. The entire process involves a review of top industry participants’ financial records. Following the determination of the overall market size, the total market was divided into several segments and sub-segments, and this information was then verified through key industry specialists such as CEOs, directors, VPs, and marketing executives.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and forecast the Tape storage market, in terms of value, segmented based on indication, type, technology, and geography

To forecast the market size across 4 key regions—Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW)

To provide detailed information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities, in the Tape storage market

To provide an overview of the value chain analysis about the Tape storage industry

To strategically analyze each segment and subsegment concerning individual overall growth trends and their contribution to the overall tape storage market

To analyze opportunities in the market by identifying high-growth segments of the Tape storage market

To profile key players in the Tape storage market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

To analyze competitive developments such as partnerships, product launches and developments, contracts, and mergers and acquisitions carried out in the global Tape storage market

