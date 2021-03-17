Tanzanian President John Magufuli has passed away | Free press

The increasingly autocratic president of Tanzania caused international attention with his approach to the corona pandemic. Now Magufuli has passed away – whether this is related to Covid-19 remains to be clarified.

Dar es Salaam (dpa) – Tanzanian President John Magufuli is dead. The head of state died of heart failure in a hospital in Dar es Salaam today, Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan said.

Previously, his long absence from the public had sparked speculation that the head of state, in office since 2015, was ill. The 61-year-old had long denied the existence of Covid-19 in the East African country and downplayed the risk of the coronavirus. The former German colony with its approximately 58 million inhabitants has not published the number of new infections since May 2020.

Under the constitution, the vice president will now hold the highest office in the country until the next election in 2025. Only last year had Magufuli won a controversial presidential election.

During the corona pandemic, Magufuli questioned the credibility of corona tests and recommended prayers and steam baths. Magufuli – sometimes referred to as the “bulldozer” for his uncompromising leadership style – urged the Ministry of Health to be cautious about vaccines developed abroad and wondered how they could have been developed so quickly. Unlike in many other African countries, where foreign holidaymakers who arrived by plane had to quarantine for a few days last year, he opened the East African country to tourism.

Opposition politician Tundu Lissu, who lives in exile, recently sparked speculation on Twitter about Magufuli’s Covid-19 disease. “With his devastated Covid denial, his madness of prayer rather than science has turned out to be a deadly boomerang,” he wrote. According to his information, Magufuli was seriously ill and was first taken to a hospital in the Kenyan capital Nairobi for treatment and then to India.

Magufuli, who came to power in 2015, polarized the East African country. He has received support from lawyers for his strong and uncompromising leadership style, major infrastructure projects and pledges to fight corruption, among other things. Critics, however, condemned his increasing restrictions on freedom of the press and expression and his approach to the corona pandemic. The human rights situation in Tanzania has steadily declined under Magufuli, according to the human rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW).

Born in the western district of Chato on October 29, 1959, the politician first became a teacher before obtaining a PhD in chemistry from the University of Dar es Salaam and then entering politics.

