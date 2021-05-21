Tannin Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027
Market Size – USD 1.98 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.7%, Market Trends – High demand from developing nations.
The global Tannin Market is forecast to reach USD 3.09 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A significant factor driving future growth has been the increasing demand from the leather industry globally. Owing to the increased knowledge of the medicinal benefits of tannin-based drugs, the usage of tannin extracts in pharmaceuticals has increased. Due to its excellent antioxidant effects, tannins are widely used for wine processing. These are used to stabilize the wine’s color and also to ensure structural stability. Both these conditions are projected to support wine consumption over the forecast era. Tannins include mucosal tissues that coagulate proteins and are beneficial for skin inflammation and pain-relieving. Health tannin related drugs are used to heal skin cuts, bruises, sore teeth, burns, bronchitis, and minor illnesses. Tannin extracts are used in all three phases of the processing of leather, including planning, tanning, and crusting. In 2019, leather tanning became the growing product group owing to this situation, which is predicted to retain its domination in the coming years.
The comprehensive analysis of the Tannin market assists businesses in gaining a competitive advantage and helps them reach their business goals and objectives. The global Tannin market research report is formulated with the descriptive profiles of the leading companies of the market along with their pricing analysis, gross revenue, financial standing, sales network and distribution channel, profit margins, and market position. This offers the readers a complete understanding of the competitive landscape of the Tannin industry.
The Tannin research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Jyoti Dye Chem Agency, Tannin Corporation, Forestal Mimosa Ltd, S.AAjinomoto OmniChem N.V., Zhushan County Tianxin Medical & Chemical Co., Polson Ltd, UCL Company Ltd, Tanac S.A, LaffortSA, and Ever s.r.l, among others.
Segmentation Analysis
The global Tannin market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
Furthermore, the report also offers an accurate assessment of the market share and customer base of the Tannin market in the major geographical regions of the world. The report also analyzes the growth of the individual segments of the Tannin industry throughout the forecast period.
Sources Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Plants
- Brown Algae
Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Hydrolysable
- Non-hydrolysable
- Phlorotannins
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Leather Tanning
- Wine Production
- Wood Adhesives
- Anti-Corrosive Primers
- Others
Tannin market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Key Objectives of the Tannin Market Report:
- Analysis and forecast of the Global Tannin Market by segmentation of the market
- Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the Tannin market
- Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape
- Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges
- Analysis of the key players operating in the industry
- Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans
In conclusion, the report offers an extensive panoramic view of the Tannin industry, backed by key statistical data and figures garnered from authentic sources and thorough primary and secondary research. The report offers a thorough examination of the size, shape, and volume of the market to offer an accurate forecast estimation of the Tannin industry till 2027. The report also strives to offer strategic recommendations to the new players entering the Tannin industry and guide them for overcoming entry-level barriers. It also offers recommendations to the established companies to fortify their presence in the Tannin market and capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the industry.
