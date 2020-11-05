Tank Insulation Market Is Expected To Register A Substantial CAGR Of 5.3% In The Forecast Period Of 2019 -2026 | Major Giants – Commercial Thermal Solutions, Inc., The Dow Chemical Company

Tank Insulation Market report makes it possible to the Tank Insulation industry can be highly benefited with this market research report which brings market and competitive landscape clearly into the focus and help make better decisions. Market segmentation has also been performed in detail based on various parameters that include applications, verticals, deployment model, end user, and geography.

The data is collected only from the dependable sources such as journals, newspapers, company websites and annual reports of the companies on which Tank Insulation industry can rely confidently.

Global tank insulation market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2019 -2026.Tank insulation refers to the process in which different chemicals and materials are applied to the inside of tank and also to the surface, to maintain the temperature throughout its usage period. Tank insulation is done to preserve the temperature inside the tank in order to minimize the heat loss. Tanks are used in almost all the industries according to their variable size, shape and media temperature. There are various tanks that are used to store and transport liquid gases with low static evaporation.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

Commercial Thermal Solutions, , The Dow Chemical Company, GILSULATE INTERNATIONAL, , ITW INSULATION SYSTEMS, J.H. Ziegler GmbH, Knauf Insulation, PolarClad Tank Insulation, ARMACELLKingspan Group, Synavax, Johns Manville, Mayes Coatings & Insulation, , Thermacon, Gulf Cool Therm Factory ROCKWOOL International A/S, Cabot Corporation, SPX Transformer Solutions , DUNMORE, T.F. Warren Group, Saint-Gobain, Huntsman International LLC , Corrosion Resistant Technologies, , Röchling Group.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.

North America- The United States, Mexico, and Canada

South America- Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.

The Middle East and Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa

Deep analysis about market status, enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends, regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included.

From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the Tank Insulation Market.

Recent Developments

o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Segmentation: Global Tank Insulation Market

Global tank insulation market is segmented into six notable segments which are by type, material type, temperature type, tank type, tank ends and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into storage and transportation In March 2019, BASF SE announced new facilities Automotive Application Center and Process Catalysis Research & Development (R&D) to expand its regional innovation capabilities. The Automotive Application Center will strengthen collaboration with the automotive industry and the new research and development facility will offer new process catalysts for chemical industry.

On the basis of material type, the market is segmented into expanded polystyrene (EPS), rockwool, cellular glass, fiberglass, elastomeric foam, polyurethane (PU) and others In April 2018, Cabot Corporation expanded its business of Specialty Compounds to extend its footprints globally. This helped the company to install a new manufacturing facility in Pepinster, Belgium.

On the basis of temperature type, the market is segmented into hot insulation and cold insulation In October 2017, Owens Corning announced its agreement to acquire a European manufacturer of mineral wool insulation. This acquisition will help the company in advancing its building and technical applications by merging the acquired company’s products.

On the basis of tank type, the market is segmented into vertical tank, horizontal tank, fixed tank and mounted tank In August 2018, Armacell acquired Guarto, a leading manufacturer of acoustic insulation solutions. This helped the company to merge the acquired company’s products and enhance its product portfolio.

On the basis of tank ends, the market is segmented into parabolic dish and flat In December 2016, Gilsulate International, Inc. acquired the assets of Dritherm International, Inc(U.S.) .The acquisition provide more value to customers through more consistent and quality product in the underground granular insulation and company will able face the compition in the market.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into oil & gas, energy and power, chemical, food and beverages, water purification, wastewater purification and others. In February , BASF has founded the new company BASF Digital Solutions S.L. located in Spain to drive forward the digital transformation of BASF group and develop innovative IT solutions. BASF is expanding its digital expertise to create innovative digital solutions.



