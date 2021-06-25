Tangential Flow Filtration Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2020-2025

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on the Tangential Flow Filtration Market is segmented by Product Type (Systems, Membrane Filters, and Accessories), by Material Type (PES/PS, Regenerated Cellulose, and Others), by Technique Type (Ultrafiltration, Microfiltration, and Other Tangential Flow Filtration (TFF) Techniques), by Application Type (Bioprocess Applications, Viral Vector & Vaccine Purification, Other Applications), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

The report calculates the short- and long-term ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic on Tangential Flow Filtration Market consumption at the global, regional, and nation scales. The report also compares pre-COVID and post-COVID scenarios to evaluate the potential loss to the industry. The vital data provided in the report can play a crucial role for market participants as well as investors in formulating short-term as well as long-term growth strategies.

Tangential flow filtration market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. The key factors contributing to the demand for tangential flow filtration are mainly the increased flexibility, reduced cross-contamination, and decreased process time.

Regional Analysis:

In terms of regions, North America contributed for the largest share of the global tangential flow filtration market. The high share is attributed to the presence of major players, high investment on R&D, and high adoption of advanced technology in the region. The region is likely to maintain its leading position during the forecast period as well. Europe and Asia-Pacific are also expected to offer considerable growth opportunities during the forecast period.

According to the report, the key players of the market are –

Merck Millipore

Danaher Corporation

Sartorius AG

GE Healthcare

Repligen Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Alfa Laval Corporate AB

Andritz AG

Watersep Bioseparations Corporation

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC.

