Tampa Bay’s Russell Gage carted off field vs. Dallas

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Simply two weeks after Buffalo Payments security Damar Hamlin collapsed and wanted to be resuscitated on the sector, one other sobering second occurred in entrance of a prime-time viewers on Monday night time when Tampa Bay Buccaneers broad receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late within the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff recreation towards Dallas.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles mentioned Gage had motion in his fingers. He was taken to a hospital with a concussion and was being evaluated for a neck damage.

“Undoubtedly hope he’s doing effectively. He was shifting in order that’s an excellent signal,” teammate Lavonte David mentioned.

Gage was injured when he chanced on a route, went to the bottom, couldn’t make the catch and took a tough shot to the neck from Donovan Wilson. He appeared to attempt to rise up however couldn’t and slammed his hand into the bottom in frustration.

Gamers from each groups took a knee and prayed whereas medical personnel attended to Gage. Tom Brady, who threw the cross to Gage, stood close to the medical employees earlier than the sport resumed.

On Jan. 2, Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a sort out. Teammates have been in tears whereas he was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Cincinnati. Hamlin has made a exceptional restoration and watched the Payments beat the Dolphins in an AFC wild-card recreation from residence.

___

Observe Rob Maaddi on Twitter at https://twitter.com/robmaaddi

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL