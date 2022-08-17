Here’s a side-by-side comparability of the most recent Evangelion EVA-01 Steel Construct determine! Pic credit score: TAMSHII NATIONS

Evangelion is among the most complicated and hard-to-avoid-spoiling anime I’ve ever seen. Nevertheless, you don’t have to fret about spoilers with TAMASHII NATION’s new EVA-01 Take a look at Kind Evangelion Steel Construct motion determine for 2022.

You simply should resolve if you wish to pre-order this determine, get 2019 or 2020, or all of them! From my analysis, the distinction between the three is minor colour variations on some equipment and the principle physique.

The worth vary can be very near what the pre-order goes for, however as all the time, please have a look at completely different web sites earlier than shopping for.

What do we all know concerning the 2022 model?

Ikuto Yamashita, the designer of Evangelion, joined forces with BANDAI to create this METAL BUILD version of EVA-01. In line with the outline on rightstuffanime.com, the 2022 model captures the steel-and-muscle look like none earlier than!

That is an incredible assertion as a result of the sooner variations look wonderful! The 2022 model has been redesigned from the bottom up, has die-cast steel elements and chrome plating for an expensive weight and end, and is very poseable with beautiful visible particulars and play worth.

It has a dimensional weight of 8 and stands round 8.6 inches. As well as, the determine comes with tons of equipment!

4 pairs of elective arms

Progressive Knife

Magoroku Exterminate Sword

Pallet Rifle

handgun

full possibility Pallet Knife

Umbilical Cable

mounting joint

elective head with goggles

shin armor

help rod

and a show stand with cage

The 2022 model pre-order will shut on August 25 and can ship on September 30, 2022. Nevertheless, solely the pre-orders will likely be assured to get one, as in line with rightstuffanime.com, they’ll’t guarantee extra figures will likely be made sooner or later.

And now, we come to the large query. How a lot does it price? Most web sites are promoting it for $249.99; contemplating every part included, that’s a fantastic deal.

The elective head with goggles is the one new accent for the 2022 determine. So, there’s no want to fret in case you can’t afford this determine but. The older variations will look simply pretty much as good in your favourite show!

Steel Construct Evangelion 2020(Tamashii net Unique) comparability assessment. 메탈빌드 에반게리온(혼웹 한정) 2020 리뷰

What’s Evangelion?

For the anime in 1996, the flicks, and a few of the manga diversifications, Evangelion facilities on Shinji Ikari in an alternate 2015 the place he learns that he and several other of his new classmates should combat in EVAs or big mechas to guard the Earth from Angels.

Who’re aliens attempting to wipe out humanity to allow them to take over. However there’s a lot extra to this collection, so in case you take pleasure in thoughts video games and complicated endings, try Evangelion!