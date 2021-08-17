Taliban take over key authorities in Afghanistan | free press

Kabul (AP) – The militant Islamist Taliban are gradually taking over more and more authorities and ministries in Afghanistan.

Government employees followed their call to resume their work, a ministry official, who declined to be named, told the German news agency on Tuesday. Many of his colleagues came to work, but no women.

The Islamists had lists of employees and only allowed access to those on the list. Local media published photos showing traffic cops returning to work. City residents said more shops would be open again and people on the streets.

Residents of the city were surprised that the popular television channel ToloNews let its well-known host, who also interviewed a representative of the Taliban, show the program on Tuesday. ToloNews also sent a reporter through Kabul to report live on the situation in the city.

A resident of Pul-e Sorch said the Taliban would use loudspeaker cars to call people to accept them without fear. Everything was normal, they were all brothers and they would keep the city safe.

However, in recent days there have been reports of security incidents in the city. Taliban fighters allegedly gained access to residential buildings and took cars. At the same time, several residents of Kabul also said common criminals were taking advantage of the Taliban’s arrival and posing as Taliban.

There was an audio message on Tuesday warning Taliban fighters not to enter private homes or take any vehicles under any circumstances. If an official or person does this, it is a “betrayal of the system” and he or she will be held accountable. The voice message published by ToloNews was attributed to Taliban deputy chief Mullah Jakub.

As early as Monday, Taliban spokesman Sabiullah Mujahid said on Twitter that no one should enter the homes of former government officials and threaten them or take their cars. Above all, people who have worked for the government or foreigners are afraid that the Taliban will come to their home to take revenge on them or loot them.

Chaos continued around the city’s airport. The runway was reopened on Tuesday, but hundreds of people still tried to reach the site. The Taliban would beat them and shoot them into the air to disperse them, an eyewitness reported. Still, people would keep trying. Tear gas was fired at the crowd from across the airport wall.

Air traffic was halted on Monday due to crowds of people at the airport. Many Afghans are trying to leave the country after the Taliban arrive in Kabul. The US military tried to push them back with warning shots. According to an eyewitness, a woman was trampled on Tuesday night near the military section of the airport.

The non-governmental organization Emergency, which operates a hospital in central Kabul, announced on Twitter on Tuesday that eight seriously injured patients had been admitted on Monday. 46 minor injuries were referred to other health facilities. Nine people were already dead when they arrived. There was no information about where the victims came from. Clashes broke out at the airport Monday as hundreds or perhaps more people tried to leave the country by plane.

The Taliban had conquered the entire country in one triumphant march in recent weeks. The pace came as a surprise to her, of course. They are slow to occupy authorities. In recent days, the Taliban have repeatedly recalled an amnesty previously issued by the Taliban leadership, calling on people to return to work, including women.